Both of the Northeast Community College soccer squads are benefiting from adjustments made by coach Chad Miller that have enhanced the teams’ scoring ability.
The results have been more goals scored and, equally important, games won. But the changes have not come at the expense of the Hawks’ defense.
On Monday afternoon, Northeast’s women’s team defeated Dakota County Technical College of Rosemont, MN, 5-0 following the men’s 4-0 win over the Blue Knights.
The women recorded their third-straight clean sheet and have scored nine goals in the last two games, while the men’s team--although surrendering four goals in the previous game--has scored 11 goals in the past two outings.
Northeast got a pair of goals from each of the Pedroza sisters, with Naomi getting the Hawks on the scoreboard early in the first half, scoring on an assist from Londyn Cacciacarne.
Younger sister, Sara, followed with an unassisted goal at the 25:49 mark to increase Northeast’s advantage to 2-0, before Madison Foutz finished scoring in the first half with a liner from 25-yards out eight minutes later.
The Hawks’ offensive effort was consistent in before and after intermission, accumulating 12 shots in the first half and 10 in the second.
Defensively, meanwhile, the Hawks limited Dakota County Tech to just one shot in the first 45 minutes and would do the same in the second half.
“We’ve been moving some people around up top to see what gives us the best options,” Miller said. “Sara has been playing in the mid-field for us, but we moved some people around and put Sara up top, and now we’re starting to get some of the connection between the two (sisters) with a third striker.”
“It’s been a good move for us; I think throughout the whole field every line (of the formation) is now in better shape than it was,” he said. “It worked out better for us because it gave us a little more depth in the mid-field and up top.”
The Pedrozas wrapped up the win for Northeast, with Naomi’s unassisted goal from the left side coming less than five minutes into the second half, while Sara’s goal came late in the match--on an assist by Emily Hughes--and finalized the 5-0 score.
The women’s team improves to 2-2-1 on the season and are ranked No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II ratings--success which Miller attributes to the squad’s “energy and attitude.”
“When our energy is good and our attitudes are good, and we’re acting like a family and a team, it seems to change our whole game,” Miller said. “When we’re frustrated and down, that’s when we start making some bad passes. If we can control that, which we have the last few games, I think it’ll be a better go for us.”
In the men’s game, Hugo Santos scored twice in the first half--the first on an assist by Conner Bickford, who sent the ball across the middle where Santos was able to punch the ball into the goal with his left foot.
Later, on an assist from Samuel Holland, Santos found and exploited a void in the Blue Knights’ defense to increase Northeast’s lead to 2-0 before intermission.
Holland scored unassisted in the middle of the second half, before Santos closed out the 4-0 win at 76:04 with a floater just over the goal keeper’s head as he tried to close out on Santos’ shot.
His three goals increased the freshman’s season total to eight, a number which Santos said he “did not expect.”
“To begin the season I was supposed to be a mid-fielder, but the last game he tried me as a striker, and the ‘glut’ happened,” Santos said. “So we try it again--and today ‘hat trick.’ I guess I am a striker now.”
“I am scoring, the team is winning, and that’s what matters,” he said.
After opening the season with four-consecutive losses, Northeast improves to 2-4 on the year.
“Hugo scored five goals in his first game as a striker, and then today he had another three, which makes me look like a good coach, but it was kind of off the suggestions of the players,” Miller said. “Everybody was brainstorming, and we wanted to move him up to the striker position and move somebody out wide, thinking maybe we could get better together in our attack--and it worked. So far it’s been right on.”
“I hope that continues; after the first game, when there’s five goals, you wonder if that was a fluke or just one of those things,” he said. “But to do it again today, I think, really shows it’s something that we can work with. Our attack has been more organized than it was before.”
Women’s game
Northeast Community College 5, Dakota County Technical College 0
Goals: (NECC) Naomi Pedroza (2), Sara Pedroza (2), Madison Foutz.
Assists: (NECC) Londyn Cacciacarne, Emily Hughes.
Men’s game
Northeast Community College 4, Dakota County Technical College 0.
Goals: (NECC) Hugo Santo (3), Samuel Holland.
Assists: (NECC) Conner Bickford, Holland.