There was a lot on the line when the Northeast Community College baseball team squared off with Des Moines Area Community College Wednesday afternoon.
Both teams are among a group of teams battling for key seeding positions in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in preparation for regional tournament play, and the back-and-forth nature of the contest reflected that circumstance.
The Hawks, who were celebrating sophomore recognition day, immediately fell behind 2-0 before settling into a quality performance offensively, defensively, and on the mound, to pull away from a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning to win 13-5.
“When we started today, every single team in our conference was within two games of first place, so that’s how tight it is and it’s that way every year,” Hawks coach Marcus Clapp said. “We know we had a really good record before conference, and that’s what we preach is that it doesn’t matter until you get into conference, and our conference is a grind every weekend.”
“All we can do is control what we can control, no matter what seed we get,” he said. “We’re just hoping to continue to play good ball, and when we get ourselves a chance in the tournament, to see what we can do.”
Northeast controlled the batter’s box, pounding the five Bears’ pitchers for 18 hits, including five home runs and two doubles, but first the Hawks had to overcome two first-inning errors–a wild throw during a pick-off attempt at first base and a fielding error when a line drive handcuffed a Northeast infielder.
The Hawks, who’ve been using a bullpen approach for the last few weeks due to injuries to starters–and used five pitchers again on Wednesday–also got especially effective stints on the rubber from Eli Crnkovich, Creighton Silvain, and Matt Dreher.
Crnkovich, who normally works out of the bullpen, but was making his first start of the season, hit the first batter he faced and followed that with a throwing error during a pick-off attempt that allowed the runner to move to third and become the Bears’ first run on a fielder’s choice.
A fielding error at third while mishandling a low line drive became a second DMACC run after moving to third on a double by Jake Thilges–who led the Bears with three hits in the game–and scoring on a fielder’s choice.
After DMACC took advantage of the Hawks’ rocky first-inning start, the Hawks tied the score immediately in the bottom half of the inning.
Taylor Gill smashed the fifth pitch he saw over the rightfield fence and, following consecutive singles by Parker Dorrance and Harrison Taubert, designated hitter Maxim Fullerton recorded his first RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to deep rightfield.
While Crnkovich settled in to give up just four hits during the next three innings, three of those came when DMACC threatened to produce a big inning in the third–until the defense of catcher Sam Manwarren shut down the threat.
Manwarren threw out a baserunner attempting to steal second base and then added a sliding catch of a foul pop-fly near the backstop–allowing Crnkovich to escape further trouble by inducing a harmless fly out to rightfield for the third out.
The Bears produced a run on a single hit in the fifth with Norfolkan Dylan Rogers pitching, taking advantage of a hit batsman and a base on balls that contributed to an RBI for Thilges before Rogers foiled a safety squeeze by fielding the bunt and making a play at the plate, then finished the inning with a strikeout.
Unfortunately, DMACC responded with two more runs in the sixth–tying the game at 5-5–when Cael Boever led off with a double and Tre Mungin reached on a walked. Both scored on consecutive RBIs by Jake Brill and Reed Stallman, respectively.
The Bears threatened to take the lead in the seventh, loading the bases when the Hawks’ relief pitcher Jackson Foster struggled with location–walking three. But Silvain entered the game with the bases loaded and just one out, then played the role of “fireman” by promptly striking out two Bears to end the threat and the inning.
“Creighton did that to them last week when we played them, coming in when they had the bases loaded and no outs,” Clapp said. “He’s come in in some pretty tough situations and has gotten us out of a lot of jams. He can handle it, and that’s why I put him in those situations, and he’s come up huge for us.”
Silvain said that he sees resolving the Hawks’ difficult situations as his role on the team.
“I feel like that’s my role coming into the season,” Silvain said. “As a side-armer I feel like I have a little bit of control over the hitters, and I was able to get out of that with no damage done.”
“I’ve made it so the coaches can rely on me when a job needs to get done, when we need to minimize damage or get out of an inning with no runs,” he said. “I’ve been able to accomplish that with my defense behind me and my batterymate, Sam (Manwarren), just always being a rock back there.”
Silvain also worked the eighth, adding two more strikeouts and negating the impact of two DMACC singles before Clapp turned to the lefthanded Dreher, a University of Nebraska-signee, to close out the game.
Meanwhile, Northeast battered the Bears’ next three pitchers, blowing the game open in the seventh with four-straight hits–three of them singles by Zielinksi, Dorrance, and Tauber before Fullerton’s two-RBI double finished off the three-run inning and provided the Hawks with an 8-5 lead.
“Maxim really did blow the game open, and for the last month he’s been really swinging the bat well,” Clapp said. “It’s nice to know that we’ve got that going right now. Zane (Zielinski) is on fire right now, too, and we’ve got some guys that are swinging the bat, and we need to with the conference tournament coming up.”
Moreover, the Hawks added five additional runs in the eighth, sending 10 batters to the plate that accumulated five hits–featuring Taubert’s two-run homer to leftcenter to establish the 13-5 final score.
Five of the 18 Northeast hits were home runs over the fence–one by Fullerton, who also accounted for a pair of doubles among his three hits.
“Oh my gosh, it was great–there aren’t that many days when the ball (appears) that big,” Fullerton said. “I’m normally the designated hitter, and any time there’s runners on, the only thing I’m thinking about is scoring them, just trying to get runners in.”
“I’m just feeling good in my swing; they’re throwing me middle fastballs, and I keep hitting them,” he said. “We had five home runs today, but none of us are going up there trying to hit home runs. Our approaches are to hit the ball hard on a line; when home runs happen, it’s awesome, but we’re just trying to hit the ball hard.”
The other four round-trippers were the work of Gill, Zielinski, Manwarren, and Taubert. Taubert and Zielinski finished the game with four hits each to lead the Hawks.
“We talk about getting your foot down and staying middle, and when you’re on time, now you have a chance to hit a home run,” Clapp said. “If you go up there trying to lift the ball, trying to hit a home run, you’re not going to do it. So we stay with our ‘middle’ approach and hunt fastballs–if we get that, and that’s our approach, then we have a chance to hit one out.”
With the win, Northeast improves to 37-15 on the season, 17-13 in conference play, while DMACC slips to 32-19 (18-12).
The Hawks matched the baseball program’s record of 37 wins, an achievement last year as well–with both tying the record established in 2019, a season which also included a trip to the college world series.
“To win 37 games in a year is remarkable. These sophomores that we honored today–that’s two years in a row–and this year they have a chance to win 40 or more,” Clapp said. “It’s pretty amazing to do, but where our program is, it’s what we expect to do within our program, and I think that in the time that we’ve done it–in our fourth full season and fifth year–it really shows that we’re getting the right kids in here and we’re doing the right things.”
Northeast will wrap up the regular season with a double-header on Saturday and single game on Sunday at North Iowa Area Community College in Iowa City before entering conference tournament action.
Des Moines Area Community College 2 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 – 5 10 0
Northeast Community College 2 0 1 2 0 0 3 5 x – 13 18 2
WP: Creighton Silvain. LP: Bret Price, Jr. 2B: (DMACC) Jake Thilges, Cael Boever; (NECC) Maxim Fullerton (2). HR: (NECC) Taylor Gill, Zane Zielinski, Fullerton, Sam Manwarren, Harrison Taubert.