Although the two games the Northeast Community College baseball team played against Ellsworth Community College at Veterans Memorial Field Wednesday afternoon couldn’t have been more different, both had the same result–a Hawks victory.
The two wins included an 8-0 shutout in game one which featured a no-hitter by pitcher Gabe Rodriguez followed by an action-packed 9-8 game that not only involved Northeast coming from behind, but also featured back-and-forth scoring throughout the contest as the two teams combined for 23 hits.
With the double-header sweep, Northeast improves to 33-14, 17-8 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference where the Hawks are currently in third place among the eight Division II squads.
The Rodriguez no-hitter is the second no-hit outing by a Northeast pitcher this season, the other belonging to Tekamah-native Clay Beaumont.
“That’s just his second start of the year, and he made the most of it. Last week he gave us four really good innings in his first start,” Hawks coach Marcus Clapp said. “For him to come out in just his second start and do what he did today is special. He’s got the stuff to be a lock-down pitcher.”
Rodriguez, a freshman from Thornton, Colorado, dispatched the three-batter minimum in each of the first five innings and didn’t allow a baserunner until opening the sixth with a base on balls.
“When I was warming up I felt good, and my body felt good, and I had all my pitches working in (bullpen session), so I figured it was going to be a pretty decent day,” Rodriguez said. “I was never expecting (the no-hitter), but I just kept going. Nobody was getting hits. I let a runner on, but I kept commanding the zone. Everything felt good.”
Rodriguez, who finished the game with six strikeouts, acknowledged that “the defense played very well behind me, so I knew I could trust them, that all I had to do was throw strikes.”
The Hawks’ defense accounted for nine ground-outs and six fly ball outs, with no errors.
“It’s not my first one. I’ve had one in club ball and in high school,” Rodriguez said. “But it’s nice to get one in college.”
The Northeast hitters also supported the no-hit performance with 10 hits, and scored three runs in the first inning to provide a comfortable early lead, then–despite stranding six base runners during the game–added runs along the way.
“We had chances early, and we left some opportunities out there,” Clapp said. “That first inning especially, their (pitcher) wasn’t on and walked some guys. We scored three, but that’s the type of situation where being up five or six after the first inning makes that a completely different game.”
The Hawks scored one run in the second and fourth innings for a 5–0 lead, along with two in the fifth and one more in the sixth to finish out the 8-0 win.
Nick Carlson, Cade Grevengoed, and Grayson Headrick each totaled two of the team’s 10-hit total. The Hawks recorded three doubles by Headrick, Grevengoed, and Kaden Young.
Neither of Carlson’s hits left the infield–the first a line drive that ricocheted off of Ellingsworth pitcher George Hansen and the second a ground ball deep in the hole between third base and shortstop, resulting in a throw that Carlson beat to first base.
Game two was a come-from-behind effort by the Hawks first, as the Panthers opened the game with a four-run first inning, taking advantage of three hits–including a double–and a shaky start by Northeast’s starter, Nick Vilims, as well as two errors on the Hawks’ defense.
“After the first game when we have a no-hitter, and maybe the guys are amped up, we just kind of came out flat,” Clapp said. “We didn’t throw strikes, we can’t locate (pitches) the first couple innings, we made a couple errors with it, and it’s 4-0. I knew we were going to be in a dog fight. They’re a good team, much-improved, but we found a way to win.”
Vilims continued to battle through two more innings on the mound, allowing six runs on six hits, with two strikeouts and two bases on balls–with the Hawks’ defense committing additional errors in both the second and third–before giving way to Parker Stewart in the top of the fourth with a 7-6 lead.
Northeast created that lead with two runs in the second inning on three hits, then added five more runs in the explosive third which featured two home runs–the first a three-run shot over the fence in right field by Derek Woolwine and the second a two-run blast to left by Rusty Wortman.
When Ellsworth answered with a run in the top of the fourth on two hits, another Northeast error, and a fielder’s choice, the game became a back-and-forth affair.
“Parker (Stewart) hadn’t thrown that much this year, so to come into the game in that role and do what he did–I thought he did a good job of giving us a chance to come back,” Clapp said. “Not having pitched that much, his pitch count got up there, so we had to get him out of there, but he did a really good job.”
The Hawks retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Taylor Gill drew a lead-off walk, then scored on Woolwine’s RBI-double to left for an 8-7 advantage.
Both teams concluded scoring in the seventh, with the Panthers tying the game when a lead-off triple and a two-out line drive tied the score at 8-8 before, similarly, a double by Woolwine provided Northeast with a runner in scoring position. An infield hit by Tom Shakespeare moved Woolwine to third before, with one out, pinch-hitter Nick Carlson and Headrick both earned bases on balls–with Headrick’s bringing home Woolwine with the eventual winning run.
Eli Crnkovich, who came on in relief in the seventh, also worked a scoreless eighth–overcoming a one-out double that became a runner at third with two outs to preserve the 9-8 Hawks’ lead.
Gage Ingram pitched the ninth inning for Northeast and, although the sophomore sandwiched a strikeout with a pair of hit batsmen, Ingram saw the Hawks’ defense secure the victory with a double play on a line drive out to Gill at second and his ensuing throw to Young at first that beat the Ellsworth base runner’s attempted return to the base.
“We were thin today going in, with only four (pitchers) available,” Clapp said. “Obviously, what Gabe was able to do in game one was outstanding, but also really helped us out in game two.”
The teams combined for 23 hits in game two–including several for extra-bases. Ellsworth finished with 11 hits, including two triples and two doubles, while Northeast totaled 12.
Woolwine provided four of those–a home run, two doubles, and a single–while Wortman contributed a home run.
Despite the 12 hits, the Hawks still stranded eight base runners.
“On the day, we just left way too many guys on base,” Clapp said. “In the eighth or ninth of that second game, if we get one knock it gives us a two or three lead and makes that a completely different game. So we’ve got to keep fighting and grinding–we’ve got guys on, but we’ve got to get that big knock when we need it.”
Game one
Ellsworth Community College (18-21, 12-13) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 1
Northeast Community College (32-14, 16-8) 3 1 0 1 2 1 x – 8 10 0
WP: Gabe Rodriguez. LP: George Hansen.
2B: (NECC) Grayson Headrick, Cade Grevengoed, Kaden Young.
Game two
Ellsworth Community College (18-22, 12-14) 4 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 – 8 11 2
Northeast Community College (33-14, 17-8) 0 2 5 0 1 0 1 0 x – 9 12 5
WP: Eli Crnkovich. LP: Logan Fragomeni.
2B: (ECC) Jose Roche, Jose Valentin; (NECC) Derek Woolwine (2).
3B: (ECC) Nick Chasey (2). HR: (NECC) Woolwine, Rusty Wortman.