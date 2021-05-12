The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team is going places the program has never gone before.
The team--behind two goals by Breno Neves and another by Hugo Santos--defeated Dakota County Technical College 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of Region XI tournament play, a first-ever playoff win for the 7-7 Hawks.
“This is the highest we’ve ever been seeded, it’s our first official win in the playoffs, and it’s fantastic that we’re reaching that level,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “We’ve never had this many wins in a season; it’s been really exciting. Credit to the guys; they’ve put in the work, and I’m really proud of them.”
The Hawks opened the season with an 11-0 loss to Iowa Western, then lost the next three matches by a combined score of 14-2, but Miller said his players are a “resilient” group and are reaping the rewards of that characteristic now.
“We started off the season, and it was really rough; we were taking some beatings by some really good teams,” Miller said. “There’s always questions like ‘is this going to work’ or ‘are we doing this right.’ We just kept talking to the guys, saying let’s keep going and keep trying, that if it doesn’t work we’ll fix it.”
“They’ve been resilient; they keep bouncing back,” he said. “We’ve been playing games basically every other day, and now we’ve played those teams a second round and have been very competitive with them.”
Evidence of the Hawks’ improvement can be found in the team’s 6-3 record following those four losses as well as the way Northeast finished the regular season against the top teams in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
The Hawks took Hawkeye into overtime before losing 4-3, defeated North Iowa Area Community College 2-1 with just seconds remaining and lost a 2-1 overtime game to Southeastern--the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s top two teams.
“To see the growth of the guys--it’s only been a month, and they’ve come so far, so quickly,” Miller said. “It’s just amazing; to be able to take, Hawkeye and Southeastern, the top two teams in our conference into overtime--that’s huge. Those were games that, early in the season, we lost 4-0 and 6-1.”
Against Dakota County, the Hawks got a goal just two minutes into the game on a ‘set piece’ when Neves was able to head the corner kick by Santos past the Blue Knights’ goal keeper Cristian Fuentes-Rivera.
Neves added another first-half goal, this one unassisted, when--during a moment of hesitation by the Blue Knights’ defense caused by confusion about a possible offsides call on Northeast--he drove a loose ball in front of the goal into the net to increase the Hawks’ lead to 2-0.
Santos provided a goal an insurance goal in the second half when he crossed in front of a teammate’s shot and used his head to redirect the ball just out of Fuentes-Rivera’s reach.
Northeast was able to maneuver the ball into several attacking opportunities throughout the game, even though Dakota County presented an 8-man defensive alignment.
“I think their strategy coming in was to try to slow down our offense and see if they could get a goal on a counter, which they almost did,” Miller said. “We had some plans once we saw them sit back (defensively); we set up some plays that we thought would work, and we ran them pretty good, but we just didn’t do it consistently.”
“We have some kids that (have the ball skills) to take some defenders one-on-one,” Miller said. “That’s huge for us, because that creates space somewhere else.”
With its emphasis on defense, Dakota County managed just three shots during the match, while the Hawks totaled 14 attempts on goal.
Northeast will now travel to Waterloo, IA, on Saturday to play No. 2-seeded Hawkeye Community College.
“The last time we played them we took them to overtime here on our home field, which makes a big difference playing on turf,” Miller said. “On their field we’ll be playing on grass, but I think our guys have a chance to pull off an upset if we come out and play a full 90 minutes.”
Dakota County Technical College 0 0 -- 0
Northeast Community College 2 1 -- 3
Goals: (NECC) Breno Neves (2), Hugo Santos. Assist: (NECC) Santos.