Having reading goal offers many benefits

Here we are at the very beginning of the year 2020 with 366 reading days (it’s a leap year) stretched out before us. The only new year’s resolution I make centers around books, both the quantity and the quality of those I plan to read over the span of a year.
In 2019, for the very first time since starting the yearly trend of aiming to read at least 50 books, I surpassed my goal and almost finished 60 books before the year ended.
In fact, I had reached the magic number of 50 in October. Usually, I’m scrambling over Christmas break to read as much as possible in the hopes of meeting my goal.
In the online book clubs I follow, I often see the merits of setting reading goals debated, and fellow readers seem firmly committed either to being reading goal setters (like me) or to being readers who don’t keep track at all of what they read.
In fact, I’ve read a few rather rude comments directed toward people who set reading goals by those who don’t in which we goal setters have been ridiculed for apparently sucking the joy out of reading in our single-minded pursuit of reaching an arbitrary number of books.
While I can understand (to a point) these comments, I’d like to argue the benefits of setting reading goals and, hopefully, reaching them.
First, there is a simple joy that comes from making a goal and striving to attain it, no matter what that goal is. For readers, that goal could entail reading a certain number of books, reading all the books by a certain author or in a series, reading books across genres or centered solely on one type such as the classics, or it could even be to read more books than they managed to read the previous year.
Second, if you set a reading goal, then you probably will track your reading. Ever since I began recording my books, I’ve paid better attention to the quality of reading I do.
Additionally, I’ve caught myself more than once about to read a book I’d already read. I have nothing against rereading a book when it’s an intentional reread, but I don’t want to waste time rereading a book that wasn’t meaningful the first time through.
Recently, I started a book and realized it seemed familiar, so I looked back through my reading log, and, sure enough, there were my less-than-stellar comments about the book five years ago. Naturally, I didn’t spend any more time on that book.
A third benefit to setting reading goals is that it forces you to pay better attention to how you use (or waste) your time.
I aim to read 50 books each year, so that’s only a book a week with two weeks of cushion time for longer novels or for those times of the year that just seem to get busier than others.
Back when I didn’t set a reading goal, I often let those busy times consume me to the point that I neglected the one activity I most enjoy. Now, that goal is a daily reminder to set aside time every single day for reading, and since I began making a yearly reading goal, I haven’t missed a day, no matter how busy my life becomes.
May 2020 be a great reading year for all of us!
* * *
This month’s reading selection is “The Edge of Sadness” by Edwin O’Connor.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com