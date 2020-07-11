ALBION — When you go back in time and understand the love of a sport, Ron Falk from Albion is one of those guys you like to love and like to support while on the track.
Falk started racing in 1962 and has been a member of the Boone County Raceway since 1965.
A math lesson will get you to the length of his career, but it’s a history lesson that tells the entire story.
Falk taught American history and world history at Albion High School.
In the summer, he raced cars and was given the nickname from local students as “Ronnie Racer.”
His high school fans loved watching him do the most with the least over the years, and he became a bit of a cult hero at Albion.
“I didn’t realize I had such a following back in the day,” Falk said. “I appreciate it, but I really wasn’t looking to influence kids to race — I influenced kids daily.”
He didn’t know exactly what influence he had over the years, but he definitely was an influence for everyone going through the halls of Albion High School.
He could stand in front of a class of 15- and 16 years-olds and keep their attention without opening a book.
He could make Atilla the Hun sound like a Super Bowl MVP.
And then there was racing.
“I started in Holdrege back in 1963 at tracks in Holdrege, Oxford and Kearney,” he said. “I started with a Hudson Coupe and when we moved to Albion, I wanted to keep that going.”
In 1965, Falk moved to Albion and raised a family while educating the youths and driving fast.
“I raced a lot of different cars in the early part at Albion,” he said. “It was a great time, and I really didn’t know all of these students were rooting for me.”
Well, they were and the legend of “Ronnie Racer” was born.
Falk and his wife, Carrol, raised four children: Tammy, who works at Boone Central Schools; Andy, who is a head football coach in North Carolina; Doug, who is involved in construction in Illinois; and Cindy, who works at the hospital in town.
“We have 22 grandkids, and that’s pretty fun,” Falk said. “You never know how much fun grandkids can be until you have a few — they are wonderful.”
Falk also has expanded his teaching experience after retirement.
“I have taught on ships for the Army, Navy, whoever needed it,” he said. “I have met a lot of people in racing and a lot of people in teaching.
“It has been great and rewarding.”
He would go out on six-week stints to educate our service people.
He started racing with the Good Old Time Racing Association (GOTRA) some six years ago and continues to do it to this day.
He races a 1930 Studabaker with a 1953 Hudson engine.
“I started with a Hudson back in the beginning,” Falk said. “It’s only right I finish with one. This Old Time thing is great for us old-timers and keeps us out and having fun.”
“Having fun is what this is all about,” he said.