Have you learned anything new?

Welcome back to another episode of “Are You Getting Bored During Quarantine?” I am your host Kailey Marks and I will be walking you through some of the new things I’ve learned or just some skills I have practiced during quarantine.
First off, I’m a huge coffee fan. My go-to place for coffee is mostly Scooters, but obviously, with us needing to self-quarantine, I’ve been needing to experiment a little. All the different frappucinos or blenders I made weren’t too bad, but of course, could never compete with the absolute grace I get from Scooters.
Second, since I am used to school lunches and then coming home to a made supper after sports practices, I haven’t really had to worry about making myself food. During this quarantine, I’ve had lots of time on my hands to try not to burn my house down, and so far it’s going well. I would definitely say I’m getting a list of favorites from the meals I have made so far.
Lastly, I got a set of 60 dual-tip calligraphy markers for Christmas. At first, I was like “This is definitely not what I thought it was going to be,” or, “I thought this was going to be a lot easier.” So, I kind of gave up on it for a bit. One day, I just ended up looking at them and decided I wanted to try again, and I have to say, I have gotten better at it. I am for sure no pro, but I would say I’m getting pretty good.
Thank you for sticking along to find out what I have been learning to do this quarantine. I hope you all are staying healthy and getting to spend some more time with family during this time.