Have respect

I personally don’t think that it is difficult to approach hard topics with people who had different views. Even though I am a part of gen Z and we are very head strong with our beliefs, I am the type of person that is willing to listen to other peoples views and try to understand their view points. I have learned from my theology class that you can respect the person that has a different perspective, but you don’t have to compromise your views. If I was in a professional setting and someone brings up a controversial topic, I would be respectful. I would state my beliefs and acknowledge their beliefs. I wouldn’t change my views or lie about my beliefs because you should stand up for what you believe.

