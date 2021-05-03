Have respect

I personally don’t think that it is difficult to approach hard topics with people who had different views. Even though I am a part of gen Z and we are very head strong with our beliefs, I am the type of person that is willing to listen to other peoples views and try to understand their view points. I have learned from my theology class that you can respect the person that has a different perspective, but you don’t have to compromise your views. If I was in a professional setting and someone brings up a controversial topic, I would be respectful. I would state my beliefs and acknowledge their beliefs. I wouldn’t change my views or lie about my beliefs because you should stand up for what you believe.
In other news
Everyone has a different perspective, and everyone views the world differently. This diversity makes our world a better place, but it can also lead to disagreements. We shouldn’t fear these disagreements but accept and celebrate them, as they often lead to discussions, lessons learned and so…
Not everyone is going to have the same opinions as one another, that’s just a fact. But just because we don’t have the same opinions, doesn’t mean we can’t get along with each other. In today’s day and age, it seems that we are more divided than ever. “Touchy subjects” seem to be brought up …
I personally don’t think that it is difficult to approach hard topics with people who had different views. Even though I am a part of gen Z and we are very head strong with our beliefs, I am the type of person that is willing to listen to other peoples views and try to understand their view …
Imagine you’re in an important interview and you’re getting to the final questions on the interviewees paper. It goes smoothly, until they hit you with a simple, yet controversial, question: “Do you think the Earth is flat?” That’s when you freeze in your tracks and look around the room. To …
LINCOLN — The Nebraska football team’s Red-White spring game Saturday afternoon featured four past star high school football players from Northeast and North Central Nebraska, and one made the play of the game.
PIERCE — Boone Central/Newman Grove girls track and field coach Susan Roberts and Battle Creek boys coach Andrew Carlson both described a similar reason their respective teams won championships at the Mid-State Conference track and field meet Saturday.
Even experienced and successful dirt track drivers surprise themselves on occasion.
HARTINGTON — A sun-splashed, windy day greeted the participants in the Lewis & Clark Conference track meet here at the Russ Hochstein Athletic Complex.