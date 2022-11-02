Hated candy

I used to be one of those parents who took a second look at their kids’ bags of candy they’d gotten Halloween night and think, “Wait a minute. Is that a full-size Butterfingers bar? Why would a kid need that much candy in one serving?” I’d either then ask if they really wanted that item or I would patiently wait a few days until they were candied out and then I would lighten their candy treasures of those items. Fortunately for them, a lot of candy for me remained in the leave-it-for-the-kids column. Keep any flavored Tootsie Rolls. Also, all mint patties. Don’t even let me get a whiff of black licorice. I don’t think I’m the only one with discriminating candy tastes so here are my most disliked candies. See if you agree.
I really hate those peanut-shaped marshmallows that are banana-flavored. I ate my last one at age 5 and have never turned back. Imagine the chemical formula used to make those orange marshmallows called “Circus Peanuts.”
Good and Plenty candies also should never be in any Halloween goodie bowl. These candies are pink and white encased pill-like cylinders of licorice that should be enough reason not to eat them. More people should know that the red in the pink of Good and Plenty candy is literally derived from dried insects. I’ll bet it doesn’t say that on the box.
Peeps are one candy that should be sold in the holiday décor aisle rather than the holiday candy aisle. These sugar- and chemical-covered shaped marshmallows make cute dioramas for Instagram posts but do not qualify as an easily digestible food product.
If you want to keep your candy bowl full, you should fill it with Smarties, those little pills wrapped in a nice roll. They’re nearly tasteless, sharp-edged on the tongue and nearly too small for the effort. Imagine the tiny Smartie molds and manufacturing process to wrap them up. That same effort should instead be made to make Hot Tamales.
Another decorative candy that should remain only decorative is candy corn. I know there are bountiful candy corn lovers, but I’ll bet in any man-on-the-street survey, you’ll find the candy corn haters outnumber the lovers.
There are members of my family who buy Raisinets as a treat but not me. Raisins should not be allowed as an ingredient in any candy, pie or cookie.
The last candies that I think should be banned before next Halloween are Fun Dips. Obviously, it wasn’t a parent who invented a candy that involves licking a stick and dipping it in a small flimsy paper bag of flavored sugar powder. Before I knew not to even allow those in my kids’ hands, I had Fun Dip ground into car seats and forever staining the colors of child size jackets.
So, there’s your list of the worst candy ever. Dentists everywhere should get on the bandwagon to instead give away carrot sticks and toothbrushes next year.