LINCOLN – Hastings St. Cecilia shook off a lackluster first half, turned up the intensity on both ends of the floor in the third quarter and held on for a 41-37 victory over Ponca to repeat as Class C2 state champion in the title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Ponca led 8-6 after one quarter and opened the second with a 9-2 run courtesy of three Ashlyn Kingsbury buckets – one a 3-pointer – and dribble-drive hoop by Kaci Day.
After St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger hit a pair of free throws, Day drained a 3 from the right wing to make it a 10-point game, 20-10 with 1:14 left in the half.
“Our first half went according to plan,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “We did a good job running our offense and got some transition buckets and things like that.”
The Indians' execution, especially on defense, had St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt concerned. “I think Ponca did an awesome job of trying to speed us up and get us out of rhythm,” he said. “It was a lot of not really seeing the floor, head-down dribbling, not really finishing strong around the rim."
The final minute of the first half saw a flurry of activity. The Hawkettes' Katharine Hamburger scored on a layup off an assist from Makenna Asher and Ponca's Maggie McGill followed by hitting one of two free throws to make it 21-12 with 37 seconds to play.
Then, with 17 seconds on the clock, Hamburger hit a 3 to pull St. Cecilia within six, 21-15, at the half. More importantly, it swung momentum in the Hawkettes' direction.
“The first 16 minutes was not maybe how you would envision it to go,” Berndt said. “We kind of regrouped in the locker room and basically just said, 'We're lucky that wasn't the final horn. We've got 16 more to get back to what made us successful on both ends of the floor.' ”
St. Cecilia looked like a new team in the second half. Six-footer Tori Thomas, who keyed Friday's semifinal win over Crofton with 16 points, had been held to just two free throws in the first half. But on the first possession of the third quarter, she powered her way to the hoop for a bucket to pull the Hawkettes within four.
That triggered an 8-2 St. Cecilia run. Two Bailey Kissinger free throws with 4:37 remaining tied the score at 23.
“They really ran their high-low offense and got it in deep,” Hayes said. “We didn't do a very good job of getting in front and making them throw it over the top so that was a big factor early. (Thomas) got some buckets and got going. In the first half, I thought we had her frustrated a little bit.”
Ponca regained the lead after Day made one of two free throws, but Hamburger answered with a basket on the other end to put St. Cecilia in front for the first time since 2-0.
The Indians regained the lead, 27-25 on a Kingsbury 3 but Thomas' basket and Natalie Kissinger's 3-pointer put the defending champs on top to stay, 30-27, after three quarters.
St. Cecilia then opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to take a nine-point lead.
Ponca cut it three on a Day three-point play and Kingsbury trey to make the score 36-33 with 1:40 remaining.
The Hawkettes then went into their delay game. Ponca fouled and Bailey Kissinger made one of two free throws for a 37-33 advantage.
Kingsbury was fouled on the other end and had a chance to cut it to a one-possession game, but missed both free throws.
Bailey Kissinger then went four for four from the line in the final minute to seal the St. Cecilia victory.
The Indians ended their season a with a 23-5 record, silver medals, a state runner-up trophy and optimism for the future.
Hayes will have to replace Day, who averaged 19 points per game over her three state tournament outings and point guard McGill, but can look forward to having a pair of tall, talented freshmen - 5-11 Kingsbury and 6-foot Samantha Ehlers - for three more years.
“I played basketball at Briar Cliff for Ray Nacke,” Hayes said, “and Ray always said to me, 'Bob, when you walk in the huddle and you're the shortest guy there, you're in pretty good shape.' We've got to have some younger kids step up next year, but some of the younger girls had to play against (Day and McGill) in practice all year so they got a pretty good taste of what they've got to do.”
Ponca 8 13 6 10 – 37
Hastings St. Cecilia 6 9 15 11 – 41
PONCA (23-5): Alyssa Crosgrove 2-4 0-0 4; Maggie McGill 0-3 1-2 1; Kaci Day 7-18 2-4 17; Breanna Gill 0-2 0-0 0; Ashlyn Kingsbury 6-9 0-2 15; Morgan Nelson 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 15-37 3-8 37.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA (26-3): Chloe McCauley 1-2 0-0 2; Bailey Kissinger 1-6 9-11 11; Elizabeth Landgren 0-2 0-0 0; Tori Thomas 3-9 6-6 12; Natalie Kissinger 1-8 0-0 3; Makenna Asher 0-2 0-2 0; Katharine Hamburger 6-9 0-0 13; Totals 12-36 15-21 41.