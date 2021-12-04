Hass gets hot, leads Bluejays over Lutheran High

A strong day by Isabel Hass and a late surge by Guardian Angels Central Catholic resulted in a dominant win for the Bluejays, as they defeated Lutheran High Northeast 75-31 on Saturday night in the Andrews Activities Center.

Hass led the team with 19 points and four three-pointers. Kelsy Steffen had 11 of her own.

Mia Furst led the Eagles with 20 points.

“I thought as the game went along, we got a little bit better,” coach Jerry Stracke said. “We struggled with shooting this game, but we were finally able to knock down some shots at the end.”

The teams were largely even in the first quarter, but threes by Brynn Baumert and Livia Hunke kept Guardian Angels ahead going into the second quarter. 

It was in the second quarter where things went off, as both teams combined to score 49 points. 

With the Bluejays clinging to a five-point lead with under three minutes left, Isabel Hass scored three straight three-pointers sparking a 12-0 run and giving her team a 42-23 lead at halftime. 

Hass was able to use her team’s energy and support to put up big numbers. She also noticed that Lutheran High was playing deep on defense, which essentially forced Guardian Angels to start shooting from the field. 

“They were playing really deep in,”  Haas said. “So we had to score.”

The Bluejays continued their dominance in the third quarter, with Reese Throener adding three mid-range shots to help them expand their lead, one they would not relinquish.

It was hard for the Eagles to crack a defense that put on a foll-court press against them for much of the game. As a result, it was hard for coach Mike Wiederin’s squad to control the tempo.

“We were trying to slew the game down and they don’t let you,” he said.  “They’re a really good program and they’re really well coached.”

Wiederin, meanwhile, was pleased with the improvement of his team’s ball distribution, especially against a defense like Lutheran High’s. 

"I thought at times we had some good ball movement,” he said.  “I thought we moved the ball around pretty good,” Their 3-2 is tough, so it was kind of nice to face a defense like that.”

 Guardian Angels Central Catholic will head south on Highway 81 on Tuesday to face Columbus Scotus while Lutheran High Northeast travels to face Genoa Twin River.

Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-0) 11 31 18 15 — 75

Lutheran High Northeast  (0-2)                 5 18 3 5 — 31

Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-0): Sophia Hass, 2 5-6 9; Livia Hunke, 3 0-0 8; Isabel Hass, 6 3-3 19; Addison Luebbert, 1 0-0 3; Greta Wooldrik 1 0-0 2; Reese Throener 4 0-0 9; Jocelyn Skoda, 3 0-0 6; Brynn Baumert 2 0-0 6; Taylor Timmerman, 1 0-0 2; Kelsy Steffen 5 0-0 11.

Lutheran High Northeast (1-1): Mia Furst, 5 10-10 20; Mia Wiederin, 1 3-4 6; Kendra Petersen, 1 1-2 3; Delaney Rosertt, 1 1-2 3.

