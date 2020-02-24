Lent is an important period of time for many people. It is the time of the year when Christians prepare for Easter and for most people that includes giving something up.

Every year during Lent, some Christians are asked to give something up to replicate Jesus’s sacrifice he made during those 40 days.

Although many people do give something up for Lent, I do not. I never have partaken in giving anything up.

I am a member of a Lutheran church, and giving something up was never something that we were told to do. We do celebrate Lent and have Ash Wednesday, Good Friday and Easter, but I’ve never given up anything.

I also have always eaten meat on Fridays, unlike some Christians during Lent. I don’t think there is anything wrong with the people that do give things up. Many Catholics give something up and don’t eat meat on Fridays.

I personally know many people who partake in sacrificing something for those 40 days and if that is something that they believe in, I think that is perfectly fine.

There are some people, like me, who have never had to give anything up. Then, there are other people who pick something to sacrifice for 40 days and won’t eat, drink, or do that.

Everybody doesn’t need to follow the same rules in order to celebrate Lent and I believe that each way is okay.

