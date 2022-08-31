Harvest is a great time of the year

Nebraska corn harvest has officially begun. Usually we harvest our corn in October when the ears are fully developed and dried; however, there’s a lot of non-irrigated corn this year that isn’t going to make any ears so we, like many farmers, chose to get a portion of our dryland corn chopped this year.
My dad had a lot of cattle so chopping silage was a big event growing up. Even when we had ample rain, he chopped silage in August. It made great cattle feed as the whole partially green stalk and ear is chopped up and put in a pile to be fed over the next year.
When the school bus dropped us off at the top of our lane in the late afternoon, we were met with the sweet smell of corn silage.
My grandpa often would have the job of pulling the silage chopper behind the tractor through the cornfield. The chopper cut off and ground up the cornstalk, and a powerful blower would shoot the resulting silage into a wagon he pulled behind the chopper. Once the wagon was full, he could reach out the back window of the tractor, pull a rope that was attached to the hitch in the wagon and leave it in the middle of the field. He then would have to back the chopper up to an empty wagon that the silage hauler had left him, get out of the tractor and put the hitch pin in the wagon tongue and start chopping again. This process went on all day for weeks.
The silage hauler, after dropping off his empty wagon, would back up and get hitched to the full wagon and take it to the silage pile.
Hundreds of wagonloads of silage were dumped onto a pile and a packer in a tractor compacted it so there wouldn’t be air in it to make it spoil. A packer has a precarious job because he’s driving up onto a continuously growing pile of thousands of tons of silage that could be nearly 20 feet tall.
Once the silage pile was adequately packed and the silage chopping season was over, it was time to seal it up so it would stay fresh for the coming months. A large roll of black plastic was spread by about eight people to cover the pile, and old tires were thrown on the plastic to keep it from blowing away. Piles of dirt kept the edges from flapping up.
I remember the steam that would pour out of that pile all winter as my dad fed the cattle from it.
Whether you’re bringing in the first potatoes, green peppers or the first silage, harvest is a great time of year.