Doris Feilmeier almost missed seeing that she had been nominated for the 2021 Nebraska Mother of the Year Award.
When she was notified of her eligibility, she simply clicked the email, scanned the subject line and went on to the next message in her inbox. Thinking the email was intended for someone else, she continued checking off her to-do list and put the message far in the back of her mind.
She only realized the email was truly meant for her when her daughter, Sheila Ulrich, revealed that she herself had submitted the actual nomination to American Mothers Inc., an organization dedicated to honoring and educating mothers around the nation. The rest of her children then began to call her and encourage her to follow through with the nomination.
When Feilmeier logged back onto her computer on Jan. 27, an even bigger surprise awaited: She had won the award. While her family was overjoyed, she wanted to sidestep the spotlight and acknowledge a whole community of mothers.
"There's a lot more worthy people out there," Feilmeier said. "I don't need a pat on the back."
She initially wanted to decline the award, insisting that her loving family was a reward in and of itself, but after her son, Paul, prompted her to "do it for the community," she accepted.
"I had to think, 'It isn't about me anymore,' and then I could do it," she said.
Raised on a farm in Hartington as one of eight children, Feilmeier knew a thing or two about running a household. Her parents raised her and her siblings to be upstanding, "caring" people without a lazy bone in their bodies. She noted that her happiest days were spent with her family doing chores and working hard to make their home the best it could be.
Even after graduating, marrying her high school sweetheart, Duane, moving to Lincoln and then back to Hartington, she still retained those childhood lessons. Her adolescence on the farm affected how the couple raised their own eight children, teaching them the work ethic, respect and dedication to faith that Feilmeier had carried all her life.
Those children, now adults with children of their own, have kept in line with what they were taught, Feilmeier said. She expressed she could not be prouder of them and how they lead their lives now. She emphasized how important it is to instill good principles in the home while children are young.
"It's rewarding to know that they have all picked up their values from home and implemented (them) in their own daily lives," Feilmeier said. "It's rewarding to know they can handle what the world gives them and that they still carry the faith."
Motherhood, while rewarding, can be difficult to balance with other areas of life. In addition to raising a family, Feilmeier’s jobs have included offering domestic care in nursing homes, serving in a school cafeteria, working in a bank and, presently, managing a service station.
What kept her afloat, she said, was being grounded in her faith. Even now, sharing an empty nest with her husband, she clings to what she practiced for so many years.
"There's never a time where I struggled where I didn't say a prayer," Feilmeier said. "There's not a morning I don't get up in faith. It never, ever let me down."
On her most difficult days, she simply has to keep moving — she’s not a fan of "idle hands" — and remember the good. She makes time to count her blessings and reflect on what she has learned and what she has instilled in the lives of those around her.
The best piece of advice she can give to all parents is be a good example, because children learn and copy what they see. Feilmeier also encourages taking time to spend with them and loving them. Loving children is a priority, not only to raise them well, but because they are your child.
"Enjoy your children every minute you can, because they are given to you for such a short time," she said. "Kids live what they learn, so be a good example."
Although the recognition and award were gratifying, Feilmeier said she was just doing her job as a mother.
"There are a lot more people out there who have earned it and need to be recognized," she said. "Everybody does that for their kids."