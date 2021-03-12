Cambelle Nieman has a knack for public speaking, but this is the first time she’s advanced to a state championship by reciting poetry.
The Cedar Catholic High School sophomore is anticipating the results for the Poetry Out Loud state finals, which will be streamed live for registered viewers at 6 p.m. on Friday. The competition featured five Nebraska high school students who had to recite multiple works of poetry that were judged by local arts and education leaders.
Nieman said she had to go through three competitions to qualify for the state competition — one in her class, a school-wide contest and then the semifinals, which included more than a dozen students vying for a spot at the championship.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Nieman said. “I’ve competed in it before — our school does it every year — but this is the first time I’ve moved on to the top.”
Nieman is no stranger to public speaking as an avid speech member at her high school in Hartington. But competing in Poetry Out Loud is a little different from a speech meet, she said.
Reciting the poems isn’t really acting them out — instead, it’s all about voice inflection and hand gestures.
Students recite works selected from an anthology of more than 900 classic and contemporary poems throughout the Poetry Out Loud competition, according to the Nebraska Arts Council.
Shelley Larson, a Cedar Catholic language arts teacher, said the high school first started participating in Poetry Out Loud 12 years ago when a student found the opportunity and wanted to get involved.
“It opened our eyes to the different types of poetry and it gives them an opportunity to stand up and speak in front of a group, which is always a good experience,” she said.
For the state finals, Nieman had to memorize three pieces of poetry, including something pre-20th century; one that is 25 words or fewer; and a poem of choice. Then she has to memorize them and practice reciting the pieces to judges, who also score on how well the competitor remembers the poems.
“You have to make sure you have all of your words right and you can’t mix your words up, or points are taken off,” she said.
While competitions are usually in-person, the state championship consisted of competitors recording their performances and sending them to judges because of COVID-19.
Poetry Out Loud is conducted in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. Nebraskans for the Arts is also a partner with the state program, and it will provide trophies for the top three contestants.
The winner will receive $200 and will compete in the national championship that will air in May. The state champion’s school will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry books. The first runner-up will receive $100 and $200 for the competitor’s school library.
Championship results will be streamed live at 6 p.m. Friday.
* * *
Want to watch?
Viewers have to register to watch the ceremony, which will be emceed by Matt Mason, Nebraska’s state poet. People may sign up to watch at artscouncil.nebraska.gov/opportunities/for-educators/poetry-out-loud/.