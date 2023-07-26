HARTINGTON — The Hartington Post 4 Senior American Legion baseball team grabbed a ticket to travel some 300 miles west for the Class C state tournament over the weekend with a 9-5 win over Wisner-Pilger-Dodge-Howells here at Felber Park on Tuesday evening.
WPDH scored first in the opening inning, but the Hartington bats came to life and Post 4 earned the 9-5 win.
"We're playing our best baseball at the right time," Hartington coach Don Whitmire said. "These kids have really stuck together and we just kept getting better. We played some very good teams over the summer, and it got us ready for this moment."
It was the second time these teams met in the tournament with Hartington winning the other matchup 4-3 in the opening round.
"We kind of went all in in that first round," WPDH coach David Raabe said. "We threw one of our best pitchers and he went the distance, we just came up short and he wasn't available the rest of the tournament."
After the two-run first for WPDH, Tyan Baller got things going for Post 4 in the top of the second.
Baller blasted a 3-2 fastball into the evening sky in left field for a home run, which instilled confidence in his teammates.
"We have always picked each other up," Baller said. "It was great to get us going, I guess it was my turn, but to do it here with all my teammates in our last game ever on this field, it's something I'll remember for a long, long time."
Neither team scored again until the Hartington half of the fifth.
"It seemed like after Tyan hit the home run, we got some confidence and everything kind of picked up," Whitmire said. "Lukas (Wortmann) settled in, he's been a rock for us all summer, he gave us four solid innings and we finally got the bats going."
Hartington scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, and a five-run top of the seventh was the cushion Post 4 needed.
Jaxson Bernecker opened the seventh for Hartington with a single, but back-to-back line drives by Koby Detlefsen and Baller were caught by WPDH before the Post 4 offense took off.
"It seems like we always have to get two outs before we get going," Whitmire said. "I'm glad we did, but it would be easier on me if we would just do it from the beginning."
Dan Puppe doubled back up the middle, which chased Bernecker to third.
Weston Heine rifled a grounder into left field, scoring two runs, before Brady Hochstein worked a walk.
Carson Arens went back through the pitcher into center field for a single, which plated Heine and left runners on first and third.
Arens stole second base and then Breiton Whitmire smacked a double into center field to score Hochstein and Arens to make it 9-2.
WPDH was far from done, however.
After a quick out in the bottom of the inning, Beau Ruskamp hit a single up the middle and then Breiton Whitmire, who came on in relief of Wortmann and earned a save, walked the next two batters to load the bases.
Anthony Palmer laced a line drive into right field to score Ruskamp and left the bases full.
Whitmire struck out the next batter, but Bowdy Bird smacked a single into left field, scoring Gavin and Rylan Nelson. Whitmire got Palmer in a pickle as he tried to advance to third for the final out of the contest and the score set at 9-5.
"This group of guys was together in Juniors a couple of years ago and couldn't get over the hump to state," Whitmire said. "It was great to see them get this done."
Although the team hasn't been to state in baseball for four years as a program, the core of the team has plenty of state experience.
"We were in the football finals, we made state in basketball, most of us were in state track, now baseball, it feels really good," Baller said. "We want to go out there and compete, but 20 years from now we'll come back and talk about what we have accomplished here. We really do care about each other."
The Nebraska Class C Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament gets underway Saturday, July 29, in Rushville and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Hartington 010 021 5 — 9 12 2
WPDH 200 000 3 — 5 10 0
WP: Lukas Wortmann LP: Konner Bourek S: Breiton Whitmire.
2B: Weston Heine (2), Breiton Whitmire, Dan Puppe, Dylan Taylor (H); Beau Ruskamp (WP). 3B: Whitmire (H). HR: Tyan Baller.