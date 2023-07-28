The American Legion Seniors Class C state tournament is set to kick off at historical Modisett Park in Rushville on Saturday with a couple of area teams making the trek to western Nebraska after securing area titles earlier in the week.
Hartington Post 4 will be making the nearly 300-mile trip after winning the title in Area 1 while the Pender Post 55 Dredge Possums will travel 333 miles with the Area 2 title.
Hartington used a 9-5 finals win over Wisner-Pilger-Dodge-Howells in Area 1 with 15 Juniors and seven Seniors on the roster to move on by beating WPDH for the second time in the tournament after winning in the opening round 4-3.
"We really are playing our best baseball right now," Post 4 coach Don Whitmire said. "I was really excited to see these kids get over the hump and get to state."
The Post 4 Juniors were a game away from state just a couple of weeks ago, losing an 8-7 finals matchup to Crofton to finish a 16-4 summer.
Two years ago, this groups of Seniors lost in the Juniors area finals by a single run after committing four errors in the final inning to be eliminated.
"These kids kept working and kept after it to get where they are today." Whitmire said. "They are just a great group of kids."
Although Hartington has not been in the state baseball tournament as a program since 2019 and none of the current group has been in Legion ball, these players have plenty of state experience in all sports over their high school careers.
"It is great to add baseball to our accomplishments," Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate Jaxson Bernecker said. "We made the football finals last fall, we made it to state basketball over the winter and I was in two events at state track.
"All of those experiences were great and all completely different, just a lot of the same guys. We'll look back on all of this some day and possibly realize what we accomplished. For right now, we're not done."
The Hartington Juniors players have been instrumental in the postseason run.
"We have some Junior guys that played a lot of baseball this summer between playing for their team and the Seniors," Whitmire said. "They have earned their chances and have excelled when they were out there.”
Whitmire plans to start one of the Juniors on the mound when Hartington takes on the hosts, the Gordon-Rushville Regulators, in the opening round.
Koby Detlefsen will get the starting nod after a successful summer on the mound for both teams.
"He'll throw strikes, and I think he will keep us in it," Whitmire said. "That's all we need from him."
Detlefsen joins two additional Laurel-Concord-Coleridge players playing for Post 4 as Laurel did not field a Legion program this season.
Dan Puppe is the lone Senior Legion player on the team from LCC, but an important one at and behind the plate.
"This summer, we are all one team together, not players from here or players from there," Puppe said. "These are great guys, and they have treated us the best. It's been great."
The other LCC player is Dylan Taylor, who also played on the Juniors squad.
"We can play some defense and run the bases," Whitmire said. "If we don't give up any free bases, anything can happen at the end of the game.
"If we can do those things, I like our chances."
Hartington committed just two errors in the area tournament and hasn't been beaten since June 25 in the opening round of the Ralph Bishop League tournament.
"We've come a long ways," Whitmire said.
PENDER WILL be making its fifth consecutive trip to the Class C Seniors state tournament, qualifying every summer since 2018 excluding the COVID season of 2020.
"We've been very consistent lately with both our Junior and Senior teams," Pender coach Ron Williams said. "We've made it to state and competed pretty well when we've gotten there."
The Post 55 Dredge Possums were the runners-up in 2018 and 2019 and have made it to at least the third day of the tournament in each trip.
"There's a fine line between winning and losing when you get in the area and state tournaments," Williams said. "Anything can happen. Your best guy could surprise you. Your least likely guy could surprise. The opponent’s least likely guy may surprise you. You just never know."
Like most Seniors teams, Pender will rely on its younger talent to contribute if the true Seniors are to find success.
"We're taking six true Seniors out to Rushville," Williams said. "The rest of the team is made up of eight Juniors. Five of those players are first-year Legion players."
Post 55 is set to take on Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the opening game of the tournament at 10 a.m. MST in Rushville.
"They are a very familiar opponent for us," Williams said. "We seem to run into them a lot at state. We won't be intimidated. We should be ready."
The longtime Pender skipper believes in keeping things simple and doing them well.
"If we field the ball well, eliminate errors, hit the ball a little and throw strikes, we should be all right," he said. "Nothing should overwhelm us out there."
Wilber Post 101 takes on Malcolm Post 354 in the other half of the Dredge Possums' bracket while the Imperial Horns take on Chick-fil-A Post 3 (Lincoln Lutheran) in the other half of the Post 4 bracket.
The tournament will continue through Wednesday.