HARTINGTON — Two teams literally divided by a street came together for a subdistrict final here Tuesday night at the Monsignor Werner Activity Center.
And the team from across the street swept the team hosting the event, 25-18, 25-21 and 27-25 in the best-of-five subdistrict final.
Kayden Jueden sparked the Wildcats and was waiting for an opportunity to help her team get to the next step.
“This was intense, and it was great to play with my friends and teammates,” Jueden said. “We knew we had to play our best. We’re a bit young, but I want to make something happen for myself and my teammates. I want to keep going.”
Jueden finished with 16 kills to pace her team into the district final this weekend.
Alivia Morten tipped up 31 assists for the Wildcats and they were on their way to the sweep.
“I knew we had the talent to get here,” Hartington-Newcastle coach Leigh Haselhorst said. “We’re young and talented, (and it) seems like we are coming together at the right time.”
Winning wasn’t a total surprise to Haselhorst, but it was welcomed.
“This win is very big for us this year,” Haselhorst said. “We played very well tonight.”
After the Wildcats won the first set, Hartington Cedar Catholic gave H-N everything for the next couple of sets.
Set two was tied 20-20 when a fortuitous roll off the net made for an ace serve by the Trojans’ Megan Heimes.
A slam by Erin Folkers tied it back up for H-N and then HCC was called for being in the net, forcing a timeout by Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss.
“We just couldn’t put everything together tonight,” Buss said. “We were out of rhythm all night.”
A couple of Trojan errors and a block at the net by Keanna Korth ended the set with the Wildcats up 25-21 in the set and 2-0 in the match.
The third and what turned out to be final set went back and forth throughout and was tied at 24 when Brynn Wortmann slammed a winner for the Trojans to make it 25-24. Hartington-Newcastle’s Erin Folkers knotted it up with a kill off of an HCC touch.
Cedar Catholic was called in the net and the match ended with an ace serve by the Wildcats.
“We’re pretty young,” Haselhorst said. “Matches like this are great experience for us. We fought so hard, and it’s great to move on to the district.”
Hartington-Newcastle defeats Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-18, 25-21, 27-25
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (19-12): Alivia Morten 1k, 1a, 31s, 14d; Kennadi Peitz 6d; Keanna Korth 3k, 2b, 1s, 4d; Erin Folkers 8k, 1b, 1s, 12d; Kayden Jueden 16k, 2b, 12d; Lauren Howell 2k, 1b, 1s; Olivia Grutsch 1a, 3s, 16d; Keeley Wiepen 3a, 4d.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (16-13): Laney Kathol 11k, 3b; Brynn Wortmann 9k, 13d; Gracie Dickes 1d, Cady Uttecht 5a, 1b, 22s, 3d; Olivia Hamilton 5s, 7d; Makenna Noecker 9k, 7d; Meredith McGregor 12s, 5d; Brooklyn Kuehn 8k, 1b; Megan Heimes 2a, 17d.