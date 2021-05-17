Riley Kuehn led the pack on Monday and led Hartington Cedar Catholic back to the boys state golf tournament next week in Kearney.
Kuehn fired the lowest round of the day with a 72 as Hartington Cedar Catholic totaled a score of 319, which were 23 strokes ahead of runner-up Battle Creek.
“I’m just happy the kids got to play and I’m proud of all of them,” Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Rick Kuehn said. “We finally put it all together.”
Riley Kuehn shot a 38 on the front but followed it up with a strong 34 on the back, including an eagle on No. 13.
“I was just enjoying the moment—once the rain stopped in the morning, I really kicked it into gear,” Riley Kuehn said. “Once the back nine hit and I saw the team was doing really well, I had to finish it for them.”
The senior, who was already familiar with the Fair Play Golf Course, fired a 70 back at Mid-State on April 24, was happy with the team win.
“I couldn’t have asked much more from my guys,” Riley Kuehn said. “To have them come out and play like they did while they were under pressure was beyond me. I’m so happy for them.”
Kuehn’s teammate Mack Kuehn also finished in the top five on Monday as he shot a 78 while Jay Steffen finished in 8th place with an 82.
“Mack has been playing well all year, but we finally got him dialed in with a nice, easy swing,” Rick Kuehn said. “Jay has always of been capable of putting up a good score and he shot very well today.”
The three will be joined by Cazden Christensen and Carson Becker who will be looking for more scores in the 70s and low-80s at state next week.
“These kids still need to work on their short game, getting that fixed and understanding the course,” Rick Kuehn said. “We’ll get down there and we’ll give it our best shot.”
Battle Creek finished the day as the district C-3 runner-up with a score of 342, as they return to the state tournament after having lost to Grand Island Central Catholic by one stroke in 2019.
“The kids played pretty well—our goal was to get everyone in the 80s and sneak a couple in the 70s, and we got pretty close to that,” Battle Creek coach Toby Thompson said.
Payton Frederick led Battle Creek with a 77, which was Battle Creek’s lone 70s score and tied for third place with Cameron Adkisson of West Holt. Frederick had a 38 on the front nine and 39 on the back, with another championship type performance.
“Payton’s been solid all year—he’s been in the 70s and close to winning every tournament,” Thompson said. “Hopefully he can compete well, down in Kearney.”
Frederick, Tait Heimes, Garrett Finke, Luke Beckman and Caleb Lindgren will get a chance on Tuesday again for a run at the state tournament title.
“We’ve got to get better around the green. There have been a lot of three and four putts, which is unnecessary and we need to get that down to two or one,” Thompson said. “We’re going to work on chipping and putting as well.”
Coming in third place and the final team to qualify for the state tournament was West Holt, who beat Ponca by two strokes.
“These guys came a long way this year, gained a lot of experience and I’m really proud of this team,” West Holt coach Todd Hale said.
Cameron Adkisson led West Holt with a 77 as he tied for third place.
“He kept the ball in place and his irons were really good in the back nine,” Hale said. “Cameron had birdie chances on about every hole on the back side. When he got into trouble, he was able to scramble out of it and didn’t make that big number.”
Adkisson and the rest of the West Holt squad including Jaxson Cadwallader, Mason Mitchell, Weston Mathis and Nathaniel Ketteler will look to get back on the course, as they will represent their school next week, this time at the Class C state tournament.
“None of these guys have played at Kearney before—the greens there are really slick, so we are going to have to find some drills that we can work our distance with,” Hale said. “We’ve just got to play with confidence. We want to go down there and have fun.”
Norfolk Catholic was on the outside looking in on Monday as they finished in six place with a score of 478 while Lutheran High Northeast finished in 11th place.
The other golfers who qualified individually for the state tournament includes Nathan Oswald and Garrett Blanke of Tri-County Northeast, Zach Weber of Crofton, Livia Hunke of Guardian Angels Central Catholicand the district C-3 runner-up, Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger.
Peck shot the lowest front nine of the day on Monday with a 33 and ended his round with a score of 74.
“The front nine was very solid, the driver and putter were both working good,” Rockney Peck said. “My driver got me into a little trouble on the back nine, and then I had a couple three putts, which will needed to be cleaned up before next week.”
The two-day Class C State Championship will get underway next Tuesday in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club Golf Course.
Class C-3 District Tournament
At Fair Play Golf Course
Team Scores: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 319; 2. Battle Creek 342; 3. West Holt 357; 4. Ponca 359 5. Wisner-Pilger 363; 6. Norfolk Catholic 378; 7. Guardian Angeles Central Catholic 379; 8. Tri County Northeast 382; 9. Crofton 388; 10. Summerland 406; 11. Lutheran High Northeast 414; 12. Wakefield 438; 13. BRLD 446.
Top 10 Individual Results: Qualified for state:
1. Riley Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 72; 2. Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger, 74; 3. Cameron Adkisson, West Holt, 77; 3. Payton Frederick, Battle Creek, 77; 5. Mack Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 78; 6. Zach Weber, Crofton, 79; 7. Nathan Oswald, Tri-County Northeast, 82; 7. Jay Steffeen, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 82; 9. Livia Hunke, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 83; 9. Garrett Blanke, Tri-County Northeast, 83.
Other Norfolk Catholic golfers: Jacob Cerny 88, Aden Dominisse 96, Austin Meikle 97, Thomas Wetjen 97, Ethan Schwichtenberg 101.
Other Lutheran High Northeast golfers: Mason Petersen 94, Quinn Pape 100, Savion Ralph 109, Adam Echtenkamp 111, Tucker Kirby 117.