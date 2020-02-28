Brynn Wortmann made her mark early and often in Hartington Cedar Catholic’s 71-59 win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the District D1-4 championship Friday night.
The junior scored eight of her team’s 13 first-quarter points, finished the first half with 14, then added another 13 in the second half to total 27.
“After this whole season, playing against bigger schools, it’s been really hard to get going, but once we’re playing in our class it feels good to pull through,” Wortmann said. “It feels good to finally help my team out and that we could come together and win.”
Those points, along with 21 from freshman Makenna Noecker and 13 from senior Abby Hochstein, propelled the Cedar Catholic to the win over the Bulldogs--a 20-6 squad recently ranked No. 6 in Class D1.
“I wouldn’t say (Brynn’s) been struggling the last few games, but she really put it together tonight,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “She rose to the occasion and did very well for us, and that’s what we expect from her every night. Now that she gets a little more confidence under her belt, she’ll be ready to go next week.”
“Makenna’s been doing great, especially the past two weeks, understanding what she can and can’t do and when to take shots,” he said.
“It feels amazing; all the hard work has paid off,” Noecker said. “The seniors do a great job of leading all the time and pushing us to do our best. We work as a team.”
The Trojans, who improve to 10-13 with the win, feel that they belong in the state tournament field despite their “unimpressive record,” and will be going to Lincoln well-prepared.
“We played a really tough schedule, and we knew if we could get to this point we were going to be ready to take on teams like (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family),” Wortmann said. “We just prepared, decided who was going to guard who, and the girls did great tonight executing that plan.”
“We’ve been talking about this all season long, that if we could just get through our schedule, that we would have a good shot to make it to state and then make noise when we get to state,” he said. “We feel that with the C1 and C2 schools that we play, we’re ready to go.”
Part of the Trojans’ defensive plan included defending Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s 6-foot-1 sophomore postplayer Addison Schneider, who scored 18 points despite receiving extra-attention from Cedar Catholic.
“We tried to help a little bit more on the back side, making her look a little more open than she is,” Wortmann said. “Anything we could do to make that pass in to her a little more difficult to throw, to make it be a perfect pass and a perfect catch.”
The Bulldogs had other weapons, however, such as Allie Schneider who scored 23 points to lead H/LHF, and overall team quickness, which meant Cedar Catholic had to rebound well and not allow the Bulldogs second chances.
“I think the boards and our defense were very key; how we handled the boards--keeping them off (the boards) and making them take shots they didn’t feel comfortable shooting,” Wortmann said. “And then making the key shots that we got at certain times.”
The Trojans overcame a 6-5 first-quarter deficit on a 3 by Wortmann--her second of the game--that gave Cedar Catholic a lead of 8-6, then added a 10-0 run in the second quarter to pull away, that eventually created the Trojans’ largest lead of the game at 27-12.
But, by outscoring the Trojans 19-13 in the third, H/LHF whittled Cedar Catholic’s 32-20 halftime lead down to 45-39 on Brooklynn Magsamen’s 3 from the point.
Schneider scored 10 of the Bulldogs’ first 12 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a 3 that brought H/LHF to within three points, at 54-51, but the Trojans responded by scoring 10-straight points to return the lead to 64-51 with a minute-and-a-half left in the game.
Cedar Catholic then made 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to protect its double-digit advantage before finalizing the 71-59 win.
“I feel so proud for the girls and how hard they worked all the way through the season,” Wortmann said. “It’s great to get another week of practice and get to keep playing. We realize with our record we’re going to have to play good teams, but that’s the way it is when you get to the state tournament.”
Girls D1-4 district final
Hartington Cedar Catholic 13 19 13 26 -- 71
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8 12 19 20 -- 59
Hartington Cedar Catholic (10-13): Makenna Noecker 7-12 5-7 21, Abby Hochstein 6-9 1-1 13, Aiden Wortmann 2-8 2-2 6, Megan Heimes 1-1 0-0 3, Brooklyn Kuehn 0-2 1-3 1, Brynn Wortmann 7-12 10-12 27. Totals: 23-44 19-25 71.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (20-6): Riley Jurgens 2-6 0-0 5, Paige Beller 1-6 0-0 2, Halle Beller 0-1 0-0 0, Brooklynn Magsamen 1-3 0-0 3, Allie Schneider 10-18 1-2 23, Madison Swerczek 0-1 0-0 0, Lexi Frauendorfer 0-2 1-2 1, Brittney Veik 1-4 4-4 7, Addison Schneider 8-15 2-2 18. Totals: 23-56 8-10 59.