LINCOLN – A tough, predominantly Class C schedule prepared Hartington Cedar Catholic for a run to the Class D1 girls basketball state tournament despite a sub-.500 record.
It also prepped the Trojans for an extended stay.
Eighth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to stun top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 47-46 on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
“We’ve been in these situations before and we just knew we could push back,” said junior guard Makenna Noecker, who had a game high 23 points. “We just did it.”
Hartington CC coach Craig Wortmann said things weren’t looking good before the rally began.
“We tried to keep them positive,” he said. “I think they were getting down a little bit then we had some success with the press that we had. Then it kind of shifted and a couple shots went in. Then a couple more shots went in and a couple free throws. It shifted that momentum.”
Setting up shots the team was familiar and successful at in practices from the outside paid off.
“They were really slowing us down and we figured that was something they were going to try to do to us,” Wortmann said. “Then we kind of set up in the four setup high just trying to get more motion, more girls going to the bucket and spread it out more and get girls moving to where they are comfortable hitting shots. We kind of ran that play to the end.”
Trailing 34-22, the Trojans (14-15) scored the final eight points of the third quarter and first five of the fourth to take a 35-34 lead.
“Our coaches are helpful and they just tell us exactly what we should do – stay calm and push to the end,” Noecker said. “We just pushed to the end.”
The Knights (23-4) regained a 39-37 lead before Hartington Cedar Catholic went ahead for good with six unanswered points.
Noecker – who led the comeback with 12 of her 23 points coming in the final 10 minutes – gave the Trojans a 47-44 cushion with a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left.
Elmwood-Murdock answered with an Alexis Bacon putback with 13 seconds remaining to close within one.
The Knights had an opportunity to win after the Trojans missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11.2 seconds left, but a desperation long 3-pointer by Bailey Frahm fell short, igniting a Cedar Catholic celebration.
Noecker, Katie Jones, Lauren Bernecker and Samantha Pick all hit 3-pointers in the rally as the Trojans went 4 for their final 6 from 3-point range. That allowed Noecker to start to have success on drives even against Elmwood-Murdock’s 6-foot-5 forward Brenna Schmidt, a Kansas State volleyball recruit.
“The energy in the gym was contagious,” Noecker said. “The energy was amazing. We couldn’t do it without the fans in the stands.”
Schmidt finished with 18 points and nine rebounds but wasn’t the deciding factor.
“We’ve seen a couple tall girls from Wayne or Norfolk Catholic, but she’s just a different type,” Wortmann said. “It’s tough to get anything up and over against a girl like that, but they kept plugging away.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic moves on to Thursday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center.
That’s a long way from the team’s 2-8 start to the season.
“We were young, we were injured and we were battling through all kinds of stuff,” Wortmann said. “All kinds of girls had to play as we were trying to get ready to go. That does help when you get to this point because you’ve been in those tough games and you have to fight back from those games.”
Hartington CC 7 6 17 17 -- 47
Elmwood-Murdock 9 12 13 12 -- 46
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-15): Makenna Noecker 9-17 3-4 23; Katie Jones 3-6 0-0 8; Jordyn Steffen 2-8 0-1 4; Laney Kathol 1-2 4-7 6; Lauren Bernecker 1-6 0-0 3; Samantha Pick 1-2 0-0 3; Cadyn Uttecht 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-42 7-12 47.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK (23-4): Sela Rikli 0-1 0-0 0; Bailey Frahm 4-10 0-0 11; Alexis Bacon 3-5 5-7 11; Ella Zierott 1-6 0-0 2; Brenna Schmidt 9-14 0-0 18; Tatum Backemeyer 0-7 1-2 1; Delaney Frahm 0-1 1-2 1; Jordan Vogler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-44 7-11 46.