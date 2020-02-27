HARTINGTON — You could say Austin Creamer is prepared for his calling.
Bid calling, that is.
Last November, the 21-year-old Hartington man claimed the 2019 Nebraska Bid Calling Championship and was named the 2019 Nebraska Ring Man by the Nebraska Auctioneers Association in Kearney. Now, he is gearing up to compete in the International Auctioneer Championship in San Diego in July.
"I grew up in the auction industry, and I've kind of always been surrounded by it," Creamer said. "It's really grown into something that I really love to do."
Auctioneering seems to be in his blood. He's following in the footsteps of his father, Ryan Creamer, who became sold on auctions after his parents' farm sale back in 1983. Ryan Creamer was 16 years old when he attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He competed at the state level and won the championship title in 1998.
"In my time, I've sold a lot of different things. We've helped a lot of families," Ryan Creamer said.
One that sticks out the most is the estate sale of the late Will and Alice Ronspies, a rural Pierce County couple whose collection of antique implement equipment had become a familiar sight for anyone traveling on North Highway 81 over the years.
"We were honored to be the auction firm to conduct that auction," Ryan Creamer said. "That was one we will remember for a long time."
Ryan Creamer owns and operates Creighton Livestock Market, where Austin assists with sales. Austin Creamer previously had placed in the top 10 at the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneering Contest, as well. The Creamers also have auctioned antiques, farm equipment, household items and coins.
"Basically anything that can be sold, we sell," Ryan Creamer said.
With his partners at CHJ Auctioneers & Appraisers, Ryan Creamer is converting an old restaurant on the north edge of Hartington into a facility, where multiple auctions can be conducted to better serve consignment auction clients, he said.
"We have a really good consignor base that we have dealt with for many years, and they keep bringing items to us," Ryan Creamer said. "We want to serve them better, and we want to pick up some more consignors and buyers, as well."
Austin Creamer said one of the biggest challenges of auctioneering goes on behind the scenes from the actual event.
"An auctioneer is a marketer," he said. "We're here to earn that top dollar for our sellers, and that includes a whole lot of stuff behind the scenes — from cleaning items to doing market research and advertising. You just kind of have to get that out to potential buyers and make the connection between buyer and seller."
During the state competition, he said, contestants were judged on a variety of elements, including clarity of voice and salesmanship, and he was "lucky enough" to fall at the top of the roughly 20 other contestants at the state level.
"To prepare for (San Diego), I guess I've been working at various auctions and also practicing in my free time, just trying to hone my chant and trying to really separate myself from the others," Austin Creamer said.
Austin Creamer, whose younger brother, Isaac, also has attended auction school, said he's excited about the competition in July. Even more so, he's looking forward to meeting other auctioneers, some of whom he already knows from previous experiences.
"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to just meet with people and get out there. ... It's just neat to meet with everybody and share experiences and try to learn from each other," he said.