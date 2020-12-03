For her fourth and final season, Annika Harthoorn — like siblings Kaitlin, Breanna and Caleb did before her — will play a key role in the success of the Norfolk High swimming program.
The foursome all got their start in swimming while growing up in Malawi, a small country in the southeast part of Africa, where their parents, Sharon and Corey, did mission work and Corey had a medical practice as well.
“Swimming was basically the only organized sport we had; there were some soccer clubs, and I did some basketball, but we had a pool at our school so we would do swimming for physical education class and we also had an organized swim team,” Harthoorn said. “So there were not a lot of options for organized sports. Kaitlin got invited onto the team after she did well in P.E., and then we all just kind of followed.”
The swim team, because of the lack of available competition in the country, traveled to neighboring countries to compete.
“There were only two main schools in the country, both in the town we were in, so we traveled to Zambia, Zimbabwe and even Mozambique a couple times,” Harthoorn said. “We did a lot of international competition because Malawi was so small.”
“We had a swim meet called ‘Cana’ that was the biggest and was a really cool meet,” she said. “If you met certain time standards, you were able to go to this big meet and compete against swimmers who represented 10 to 15 countries. I remember being in the 12-year-old division, even though I was only 10, and everyone saying, ‘She’s so short.’ ”
When the family returned to Norfolk, the Harthoorn children all eventually competed for the Panthers, and all had successful athletic careers beyond high school. Kaitlin went on to swim at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Breanna is a runner for Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa) and Caleb swims at South Dakota State.
Annika will be competing for UNO next year and studying kinesiology, aiming toward a career in physical therapy.
“The Norfolk program under coach (David) Nelson has really high standards,” Harthoorn said. “We all made it to state all of our years, and all made the finals (top eight) in our individual event.”
“I guess it’s in our genes. My mom and dad both competed in sports in college; my mom did tennis, and my dad ran track and cross country,” she said. “We’re competitive, and we work hard. They didn’t ever push us; we wanted to do it.”
As far as any debate among them over the fastest or the best, that competition is nullified by the diversity of the sport of swimming.
“We all have our different strokes and different races, so you can’t compare as much,” she said. “Caleb did more distance, freestyle and butterfly, I’m butterfly and backstroke, Breanna was definitely breaststroke — she’s the only who did breaststroke — and Kait-lin was butterfly and free. It’s funny how that turned out.”
Harthoorn’s high school career began with an attention-getting time in the 100 butterfly her freshman season — still the seventh fastest time on Nebraska’s all-time list. She won a state championship in that event as a sophomore, and continued with top eight finishes (medals) in her various individual events. She also holds two of Norfolk High’s school records, in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
So how does a swimmer balance the individual aspect of the sport with the team component?
“It’s important to focus on your event, but to remember that you’re doing it for the team,” Harthoorn said. “But in relays, the team emphasis really makes you want to do your best, because your teammates are counting on you. That makes it even more fun.”
Harthoorn gives credit to the experience gained by years of swimming and constantly correcting technique — oftentimes little details emphasized by coaches and viewing video-— along the way and also working hard at practice both on dry land and in the water, she said, “but as important as those is having a positive mindset for yourself and the team.”
Nelson, her coach, describes Annika as having “a natural feel for the water.”
“Her technique and ability is there, with the butterfly stroke especially, which is a stroke that takes a lot of rhythm and timing ” Nelson said. “But when it comes down to it, it’s her determination, her willingness to fight through fatigue and be strong.”
“She has two school records, she’s only the fourth girl in the Norfolk High swim program to win a state championship, which she did as a sophomore — and there’s a long gap between her and the previous winner, Shannon Wright, in 1995,” he said. “As far as swimmers in my years of coaching, we’ve had successful boys, but she’s the most talented girl athlete I’ve had.”
As the high school season nears, Harthoorn has set high goals for herself and also her team, which finished sixth at the state meet last year — just a handful of points away from tying the previous best finish of fifth by a Norfolk girls swim team in 1991.
“I want to make the best of this year with the opportunities we have, to do my best. The rest will take care of itself,” Harthoorn said. “Swimming is a sport where there’s always something you can do to get faster.”