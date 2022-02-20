OMAHA - An escape in wrestling earns one point for the wrestler who escapes from the clutches or control of an opponent.
That one point is exactly what separated Winside from a runner-up team trophy here at the Nebraska Individual Boys Wrestling Championships at the CHI Center.
The Wildcats had made a huge surge in the team race with the morning consolation session going 6-0 in matches and earning three third-place medals.
The morning session results moved the Wildcats to second past Mullen by three points.
Each team had one finalist, so all the Wildcats needed was a loss by Mullen's 120-pound Eli Paxton or a win by their own Art Escalante.
"All" is definitely an understatement as this is the state finals where the competition is top-notch and the unexpected is expected."
A couple of area teams also figured into the mix as Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt battled Paxton at 120 and Escalante was up against Plainview's Tanner Frahm.
Siebrandt went down 4-0 in the first period but escaped to be down 4-1 heading in the the second two minutes.
He earned a reversal the second period to make it 4-3 but then match ended with Siebrandt on the short end of the 4-3 score.
Escalante and Frahm had a great finals match which saw lots of action and little scoring.
The pair drew to a 0-0 tie after one with both wrestlers appearing to have a takedown secured, only to have the opponent foil the attempt.
Frahm got away from Escalante in the second period after starting in the down position then earned a near fall in the third to get away with a 4-1 decision.
It was Frahm's second trip to Omaha and his first medal.
"Being down here last year really opened my eyes as to what needs to happen to get here," Frahm said. "And the focus and work necessary to win."
Despite the obvious disappointment of missing out on some hardware, Wildcat coach Jesse Thies was very pleased with his team's performance throughout the tournament.
"I am not disappointed in the way we wrestled at all," Thies said. "We left it all out there on the mat and that's all you can ask - it's heartbreaking but not disappointed."
Thies will be sending off six seniors from this year's team.
"They have been wrestling with me since they were in the seventh grade," Thies said. "They have accumulated over 700 wins and 400 pins - we're going to miss them."
Sutherland ran away with the team title with 141 points followed by the Broncos with 93 and the Wildcats with 92.
Thayer Central was fourth with 72 just a half point ahead of the Pirates of Plainview, Howells-Dodge was eighth with 58.
Scout Ashburn finished a great high school wrestling career with his third state title for the Pirates, with this year's title coming at 132 pounds.
Ashburn out dueled Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw by an escape to pay him back from a loss previously in the season.
"He beat me by an escape earlier and he said some things to me after the match," Ashburn said. "I told him I would see him down at state and I did."
It took three overtimes but in the end, Ashburn got away from Kuehn late in the third extra session to come away with his third gold, 2-1.
"I have had so many people help me get to where I am," Ashburn said. The coaches, coach Boyer and all the coaches, all my teammates over the years, friends too many people to mention, but I am very thankful for all of them."
The experience has included the highs and the lows.
"We've had a lot of things happen around us the past year or two," he said. "We lost Christian Miller, a great friend and a person we all looked up to, Coach Boyer was diagnosed with cancer and wasn't in his chair on the sidelines, we had another classmate who tragically passed away - it hasn't been easy at times, but we all stuck together and here we are."
A loss in the state finals is always heartbreaking, but a one-point-loss almost adds insult to injury.
Besides Siebrandt's one-point loss at 120, three additional area wrestlers came up short by a point in finals bouts on the night.
Levi Lewis from North Central at 152 pounds got an escape in the third period to get within a point of an undefeated Hunter Cook of Sutherland at 3-2.
Cook prevented Lewis from taking him down and Lewis dropped the match by the 3-2 final.
Howells-Dodge had back-to-back heartbreaking losses by Levi Belina and Jestin Bayer at 170 pounds and 182 pounds respectively.
Belina grabbed a takedown with 40 second left in regulation to tie the score 3-3 with Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton.
Belina was trailing 2-1 in the third when he let Pawloski up and took him down to tie the score at 3-3 with 40 seconds left.
He let him up again with 24 ticks on the clock and the pair went out of bounds with nine seconds remaining.
Belina went for a takedown again and was inside on Pawloski as the clock expired.
Bayer earned his second straight silver medal in similar fashion except Bayer was ahead 3-1 after a takedown with 1:11 left in the match over Kolby Larson of Burwell.
Larson escaped with 39 seconds remaining then took down Bayer with three seconds left to take a 4-3 lead.
Bayer stood up when the match resumed and swung around to free himself just after the final whistle blew.
Kyler Mosel of Plainview (138) lost a 5-3 to undefeated Jon Peterka of Sutherland.
"Wrestling can be heartbreaking," Thies said. "But you have to face adversity and see how you react."