Hard work pays off during snagging season

“Hold her feet, she’s going in,” hollered the stranger just down the bank. The wind was biting as my hands gripped the rod and reel. My feet shifted on the rocks inching toward the water, but still I held on. I stood my ground, bound and determined to land my first paddlefish.
Two years ago I tagged along while my husband and his family snagged for paddlefish along the banks of the Missouri River. Watching the group pull in the massive fish, I decided I wanted to give it a shot. It took two years of applying to get enough preference points to draw a tag. This year two days before the season opened, Led and I got together all the tackle we would need and made sure our poles were ready to go. I took a few practice casts in the backyard to get a feel for the 11-foot rod I would be using.
When Oct. 1 rolled around, we got up at 4 a.m. and prepared to take our place among the anglers below Gavins Point Dam. We waited on the rocks in the dark for the season to officially begin at 7 a.m. It took several attempts before I was able to cast as far as I needed to without getting caught up in the rocks along the bank and even longer to get the correct motions down.
Eventually, I felt my line go taut. At first I assumed it was another snag, but then it started taking drag. I was tugged closer to the river as I held on for dear life. Led came to my side and grabbed the back of my coat, while my brother-in-law, Dean, waited by the shore to help land the fish.
It put up a good fight, periodically taking off and leaving me with nothing to do but hang on to the pole. After a lot of effort on both our parts, I finally reeled in my first paddlefish. Once we got it up on the rocks, we laid it flat for measuring. To keep a paddlefish, it has to be less than 35 inches or more than 45 inches from the eye to the fork of the tail. The fish in the “slot” are ideal for breeding purposes. Unfortunately, my first fish measured up to 37 inches and had to be released back to the river, but not before snapping a few pictures.
The rest of that morning, my husband and I took turns snagging, as there was little room along the crowded bank. By midmorning I was exhausted and perhaps a little frustrated with my lack of luck. Both Led and Dean caught a few carp and slot paddlefish. I enjoyed helping them pull the fish ashore and measure them. Paddlefish are incredibly unique, and few get the chance to eye the big swimmers up close.
Before noon Led was able to fulfill his goal of getting an “over” and punched his tag on a 48-inch fish. For Dean and I, there was always tomorrow. The following day we got up even earlier and with the addition of Led’s youngest brother, Vann, we got to the river with plenty of time to find a good stretch of shore. By day two, I was sore and even more tired than the day before. My muscles ached after only a few casts, and I had to take frequent breaks throughout the morning. Eventually I felt the same tugging on my line as the morning before. Now that I knew what to expect, I was able to reel in my second paddlefish of the season. This one also landed in the slot, but at 39 pounds, it was quite the hefty fish.
It wasn’t until a few hours later that I felt the now-familiar tug on the rod. While reeling in the third, I could tell it wasn’t nearly as large as the first two. It was a humble 29-inch fish, but after two days of hard work, I was willing to take it.
Snagging was a bit harder than I anticipated, but with a lot of encouragement and a few sore muscles, I filled my first tag and brought home a few fillets for the freezer. I’d call that a success.