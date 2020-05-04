If you have access to a beer, cocktail or really any beverage, you can still be a part of happy hour during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local restaurants and organizations in Norfolk are hosting happy hours virtually to connect with customers at home to follow social distancing guidelines.
Divots Brewery and the SandBar Bar & Grill have been hosting virtual happy hours since the beginning of April, said brewmaster Jeremy Kirby.
“We have a lot of locals that came in during happy hour every day and they were missing each other,” Kirby said. “Some of them are highly susceptible (for virus infection) and I wanted to create a place for them to meet each other from the safety of their home.”
Divots purchased a Zoom account for the events, which occur every Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Kirby plans on offering the virtual happy hours for as long as his dining area is closed, he said.
The brewery’s Zoom channel is actually open 24/7, so people can log on to video chat with each other whenever they want.
Kirby said the most popular happy hours have about a dozen attendees, but there is always a core group at each one. He’s even had customers around the country log in to the video call. People can access the virtual happy hours on Zoom by visiting the Divots Brewery Facebook page.
“It's been interesting to see people all over the U.S., so I’m trying to get friends internationally to come. But the time difference doesn’t exactly work out; you can’t exactly have a beer in Australia at 5 a.m.,” Kirby said. “It's just old friends seeing each other; we ask how everyone’s doing and we gossip a little, just the same thing as we do in the taproom.”
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce also hosted a virtual happy hour on Wednesday to replace its monthly “business after hours” event.
About 30 people attended the chamber’s first virtual event, said Jarad Dahlkoetter, events director. The happy hour featured breakout room activities and a Q&A session with Norfolk native and Team USA bobsled athlete Nicole Brungardt.
Attendees were separated into groups on Zoom to complete different activities such as an in-home scavenger hunt for points. Dahlkoetter got the ideas for the event when he attended a few virtual happy hours for other organizations around the U.S., he said.
“We were really happy with the turnout and received positive feedback, so we’ll plan another one and make it a little longer later this month,” Dahlkoetter said. “I think the whole goal is to help people connect right now.”
Kirby said his customers have been grateful for the regular happy hours because it's something to look forward to while they’re stuck in their homes.
“Luckily they (attendees) mostly drink our beer when they are online, so it helps us, too,” Kirby said. “It’s good to see familiar faces. We did it for the customers.”