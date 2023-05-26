I’ve always been quite sure that you can achieve happiness by degrees — literally.
In fact, if I were a betting person, I probably would have bet that there is a direct correlation between weather and happiness. In particular, I would have bet that the happiest states are those with the best weather.
I would have lost a lot of hard-earned money.
The top 10 states for best weather — with best weather defined by certain temperate temps; no excessive rainfall; and clear, sunny skies most of the time — are California, Hawaii, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Delaware, North Carolina and Louisiana, according to World Population Review.
But the happiest states overall, according to Wallet Hub, are Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Utah, New Jersey, Idaho, California, Illinois, Nebraska and Connecticut.
So, only two states landed on both top 10 lists: California and Hawaii. Only two.
I don’t understand how this can be. After a miserably long winter and a not-so-stellar start to spring, the most recent weather has been glorious and life-affirming — and mood altering, in a good way.
Is it even possible for you to stop smiling and humming under your breath about the current state of the great outdoors with its sunshine, minimal wind and warm temps? When my grandkids come to play with me, we go outside and swing, slide, take walks or just hang out and enjoy the day — without the physical burdens of mittens and coats and without spending 20 minutes to put on outside clothes only to have to come in again in less than 20 minutes because the weather is unbearable.
In short, we are happy — very, very happy. And so much happier than when the weather keeps us indoors.
It boggles the mind, then, why all those states with optimal weather are not some of the happiest states. In terms of the eight states with the best weather that didn’t also make the top 10 list for happiest states, Delaware was only No. 17 on the list of happiest states; Florida, 18; Georgia, 19; and North Carolina, 20. It went downhill from there: Arizona, 31; South Carolina, 33; and Texas, 36. And Louisiana? It was 49th for happiest states (saved from last place by West Virginia).
Why in the world would those from Louisiana be so unhappy when they have such glorious weather?
On the flip side of that, in terms of the eight happiest states that didn’t also make the top 10 list for states with best weather, some states have made “superlative” lists.
For example, Minnesota and Idaho are both found on World Population Review’s list of coldest states. And — surprise, surprise — Nebraska is on World Population Review’s list of windiest states.
How is it possible to be truly happy — happier than the average American, in any event — when so many days of the year are overshadowed by a cantankerous Mother Nature?
Of course, there is more to life than pleasant weather. Right? Right? Well, if you listen to not only farmers and ranchers talking to each other, but also neighbors in friends at social gatherings and even informally at the grocery store, you might be hard-pressed to believe that there is anything more important to one’s mental health than good weather.
And you might be hard-pressed to believe that Nebraskans are happy when the state’s weather is less than optimal — which is often.
I’m certainly happy to see Nebraska on the list of happiest states. And I truly love Nebraska. But, considering Nebraska’s overall weather, I do wonder about the accuracy of the “happiest states” list — at least to some degree.
