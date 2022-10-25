CLARKSON – Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said she isn’t surprised by anything that junior middle hitter Chloe Hanel does at this point.
So Hanel taking over a set at a key moment to lead the Patriots to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-14 sweep of Wisner-Pilger in the Class C2-6 subdistrict final on Tuesday might rate as “ho-hum.”
But it was still impressive.
Hanel put down 11 of her match-high 24 kills in the second set to help Clarkson/Leigh rally from a 17-12 deficit. She had three kills and a block to account for the Patriots’ final four points in the set, including a 3-0 run to overcome trailing 26-25.
“Obviously she’s our go-to. She’s phenomenal,” Schneider said. “She’s done great things for this team. It just helps that she has the supporting cast that she does to be able to feed her the ball.
“Then she’s also a phenomenal blocker. She knows how to control her body and reads the ball well. She’s awesome.”
Clarkson/Leigh (25-6) entered the match eighth in the points standings with the top eight qualifiers hosting district finals on Saturday.
With Wisner-Pilger threatening to even up the match in the second set, the Patriots didn’t panic with home-court advantage potentially on the line.
“We stayed calm. We didn’t get worked up,” Hanel said. “That’s probably the biggest factor.”
The Gators (23-10) came back strong after never holding a lead in the opening set.
“They really pushed us that second set,” Schneider said. “We were kind of flat and lacked a little bit of energy. But we weren’t done until 25, so I told them they needed to find the energy. We got a few key plays.”
Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said getting out to leads of 3-0, 6-3 and 17-12 was a huge plus, but the Gators couldn’t hold the Patriots off.
“They definitely turned up the heat,” she said. “We didn’t have an answer for that, so kudos to them. We wish them well in the district final.
“We got out to an early lead, and that helps you believe in where you are going a little bit more. We couldn’t quite finish it at the end there. We were taking advantage of some of their errors in game two.”
A 9-1 run by Clarkson/Leigh in the third set erased Wisner-Pilger’s slim 7-6 advantage and set up the sweep.
“We talk a lot about finishing,” Schneider said. “There were a couple matches where we felt we had it and then kind of fell apart. Our opponents broke us down and we couldn’t compete and we couldn’t finish. So we talked a lot about that and worked a lot on situations.”
Clarkson/Leigh has won 19 of its past 21 matches and 11 in a row. It has only dropped one set during that winning streak excluding a pair of 5-setters against Oakland-Craig.
“We’ve had some heartbreaker games where we had the confidence but it just didn’t work out,” Hanel said. “So we worked on that in practice.”
Karlee Wendt added 10 kills for the Patriots and Izabel Hollatz had all 41 of the team’s set assists.
Schneider is sitting where every coach wants to be – with a team playing at its highest level at the end of the season.
“From last year, we lost our setter and a six-rotation outside who was one of our primary passers and defenders,” she said. “So filling those roles was a little hard. But last year we started out the season so strong and sort of plateaued. This year, it’s reverse and it’s just incredible to watch them grow and see the things that we’ve done the last month.”
As team chemistry has grown, so has the win streak.
“We started trusting each other more,” Hanel said. “The biggest thing is trust because when you don’t trust each other, it just didn’t really work out and it feels more like you are playing as individuals instead of as a team.
“I think we’re a special team this year. In past years, we’ve started off on top and – it wasn’t like we were bad at the end – we weren’t playing as well. This year, we made some important changes that changed our game completely.”
Now Clarkson/Leigh is one win away from a return trip to the state tournament.
“It’s crazy,” Hanel said. “This team is so special and I’m happy that we have this opportunity together.”
Emily Buhrman had nine kills for Wisner-Pilger. Maggie Schweers had eight kills and 14 set assists while Cameryn Bellar added seven kills with 16 set assists.
It was the end of the season for the Gators, who had eight of their 10 losses come against teams that should be in action in district finals on Saturday.
“There were a lot of games this season where they were up against a goliath,” Raabe said. “We’ve got solid players who know the game well and have solid skills, but it’s tough when you have to defend that.
“We grew and got better. We had great chemistry. A group of sisters is what it turned out to be.”
Wisner-Pilger (23-10) 20 26 14
Clarkson/Leigh (25-6) 25 28 25
WISNER-PILGER (kills-aces-blocks): Cameryn Bellar 7-0-1, Addisyn Albers 1-1-0, Alexia Martin 0-0-0, Haley Kneifl 6-0-1, Emily Buhrman 9-0-1, Charli Jacobs 3-0-0, Maggie Schweers 8-0-0, Delaney Boyer 0-0-0, Danica Jacobs 0-1-0. Totals 34-2-3.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (kills-aces-blocks): Izabel Hollatz 1-0-0, Chloe Hanel 24-0-2, Cadence Indra 0-2-0, Brynn Settje 3-1-0, Tanyn Larson 3-0-0, Gracelyn Eisenmann 3-0-3, Ava Kasik 0-1-0, Baylee Settje 1-0-0, Karlee Wendt 10-0-4. Totals 45-4-9.
Set assists: Wisner-Pilger 31 (Bellar 16, Schweers 14, Martin 1); Clarkson/Leigh 41 (Hollatz 41).