Already a two-time selection for the Norfolk Daily News’ Class C Elite Eight, Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel adds to her distinctions this year by being named this season’s honorary captain.
She amassed 550 kills, which was the third highest number this season in the state regardless of class, according to MaxPreps.
She was eighth in hitting percentage (.389).
Add 332 digs, 445 receptions, 87 blocks, 29 aces and 18 set assists and it’s easy to put Hanel into the do-it-all category.
Patriots coach Becky Schneider certainly does.
“Chloe is a three-year starter and simply a phenomenal athlete,” she said. “She has established herself as a six-rotation player where she is one of our primary passers and is an outstanding defensive player.”
Hanel can do it all, but it’s her play at the net that really draws attention.
“From the front row, she reads the court well and has made a lot of plays for us,” Schneider said. “She attacks with a lot of power, but she can also place the ball with a soft touch. Not only that, she is an amazing blocker and has shut down some key players.”
Already a veteran player after starting for her first two high school seasons, Hanel stepped into a different role for a team that had only one senior but still qualified for its third consecutive state tournament.
“As a junior, she really stepped up and became a great vocal leader in helping our only senior (Korbee Wendt),” Schneider said. “She was very encouraging to her teammates.”
Hanel’s performances keep her name in the Clarkson/Leigh record book with a revolving door of numbers.
She broke her own school marks for kills in a match and season. She also moved over 1,000 kills for her career to already own that record with one season to go.
Blocks in a match, average kills in a match and average blocks in a match are three more records that are now possessed by Hanel.
Hanel is joined on the Elite Eight by four seniors, two juniors and a sophomore.
North Bend Central’s Kaitlyn Emanuel and Pierce’s Brielle Unseld are also repeat selections, while Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum moves over from last year’s Class D Elite Eight.
Ponca’s Gracen Evans is a senior newcomer to the first team, and she is joined by Guardian Angels Central Catholic junior Isabel Hass, Pierce junior Jaya Wachholtz and Oakland-Craig sophomore Brandi Helzer.
All-area honors are determined by nominations from the players’ coaches, recommendations by opponents’ coaches, statistics and observations.
Hadley Cheatum, Summerland
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-10. Position: Middle. Statistics: 272 kills, 71 blocks, 305 digs. Coach Rachael Cheatum: “Hadley led our team in kills, blocks and digs. She had 703 career kills with a .231 hitting percentage. She also had career numbers of 64 solo and 58 assisted blocks, 676 digs and 68 ace serves.”
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central
Grade: Senior. Height: 6-1. Position: Middle. Statistics: 367 kills, 89 blocks, 311 digs. Coach Amy Sterup: “Kaitlyn became the second member of our 1,000-kill club. She was a great positive leader and teammate. Kaitlyn played all the way around and was just as good in the back as she is dominant in the front row.”
Gracen Evans, Ponca
Grade: Senior. n Height: 5-10. Position: Outside. Statistics: 400 kills, 403 digs, 33 aces. Coach Jessica Templeman: “Gracen achieved 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills for her career this season. She has committed to play volleyball for the Wayne State Wildcats and is an all-around awesome person.”
Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-5. Position: Libero. Statistics: 464 digs, 432 receptions. Coach Maddie Gideon: “Isabel is a great defensive player for us. She reads things well and also moves well in the back row.”
Brandi Helzer, Oakland-Craig
Grade: Sophomore. Height: 5-11. Position: Outside. Statistics: 416 kills, 313 digs, 46 aces, 32 blocks. Coach Becky Rennerfeldt: “Brandi led the team in serve rating and passing percentage in addition to leading the team in kills. Her volleyball IQ is very high, and she was an important part of our success this season.”
Brielle Unseld, Pierce
Grade: Senior. Height: 5-9. Position: Setter. Statistics: 1,044 set assists, 170 digs, 35 aces. Coach Zach Weber: “Brielle is a four-year starter. She broke our school record for career assists (3,203) and single-season assists (1,044).”
Jaya Wachholtz, Pierce
Grade: Junior. Height: 5-11. Position: Outside. Statistics: 372 kills, 258 digs, 74 blocks. Coach Zach Weber: “Jaya is a three-year starter for us and has 830 career kills so far.”