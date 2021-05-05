WEST POINT — Hands of Heartland is now providing special needs adults with a happy, cheerful place to tell their stories and share their crafts.
The agency opened the door to its West Point location at 305 Plaza Drive in January to support people with developmental disabilities with life, employment, independence and social activities.
“This is an incredible experience. It is exciting to work with them,” said Doreen O’Connor, a team member coordinator for the agency.
O’Connor works with area director Margo Doescher and assistant Tori Hammond to provide individualized care in an environment that supports a highlighted quality of life and independence. Doescher is originally from Beemer, and O’Connor is a native of Boston. Together, they have more than 35 years of experience.
There are 18 clients who are offered craft activities and other various activities in the community. Some of those activities include swinging and walking in the park on one day and making magnets to take home for their refrigerators on another day.
Last Friday, the young adults were invited to Columbus for a modified prom, which is usually a dressed-up occasion, but with COVID-19 present, it was modified to a special walk-through light show set to music, hayrack rides, a small petting zoo and outdoor games and activities. The event was hosted by Columbus Area Night to Shine committee and its special needs community.
The agency encourages skill development and community inclusion, and the directors and clients reciprocate respect and enthusiasm, O’Connor said.
Hands of Heartland is paid through a Medicaid contract with the State of Nebraska to individuals who meet the criteria through the state to qualify for services. If people are unsure if their loved ones qualify, the Heartland directors will help determine this.
Hands of Heartland was founded in 1997 and has additional locations in Omaha, Bellevue, Fremont, Lincoln and Grand Island.