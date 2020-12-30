Hands-free door opener a great invention

Last week I was in a public restroom and was hoping to hold a paper towel in my hand to open the door so I wouldn’t have to touch the handle. Then I noticed a cool add-on — a foot release at the bottom that made the door swing open without having to turn the knob. It was a genius move for the store owners to install it, and I’m wishing every door to a public facility that didn’t open automatically had the foot opening option.
A year ago a foot opener wouldn’t be cause for me to get excited but a year ago we hadn’t heard about COVID-19. We’re all conscious about commonly touch spaces now and touchless techniques that allow you to not pick up germs on surfaces shared with other people are actually somewhat popular.
I gave a friend who travels a lot a “tech kit,” which, besides the typical anti-germ spray, wipes and mask, included a door opener, which is a hook you use to open a door without touching it. This fancy square contraption also can be used to touch elevator buttons or carry bags you might not want to have contact with.
It seems like a strange gift but even stranger is that the friend was thrilled. I guess a lot of people don’t like touching public door handles.
Makings things work without having to touch them has been around for a while. Touchless faucets are common as are motion-sensor soap and paper towel dispensers. The touchless craze is expanding, though. A new shopping cart is designed to be operated with your elbows so you won’t have to touch the cart handles with your hands. Elbows work great as long as you don’t start touching them to your mouth.
Anymore, we can open the trunk of an SUV with a swish of our foot under the bumper and even start the vehicles without touching a key. We have touchless car washes, touchless toilets and touchless lights that come on when you walk near them. There’s been a trend for touchless products well before COVID came around.
I wonder if, even after we’re past the pandemic, the anti-touch devices will continue to be used. I think they will as once we learned about the sitting on public surfaces, we’re not likely to go back to being lackadaisical about touching public hand rails and table tops again. Either way, I’d like to see the foot-controlled door opener become more common.