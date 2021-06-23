Handling the pool boom

I took photos of our above ground pool in May thinking it would be easier to sell it than to clean it. We leave the water within the flimsy walls of the pool over the winter, so it’s a job to get it swim worthy in the summer.
I didn’t get around to selling the pool; my two daughters cleaned it out this week and filled it with water, so now we have one rare pool in our backyard. Rare because pools are, again, hard to find. They were in short supply last year when most public pools were closed for COVID and people decided they’d just purchase their own. Our son couldn’t even find a kiddie pool to buy.
Now this year there’s another pool shortage. When the electricity went out and the extreme cold came in, people in the southern United States who don’t usually have such problems found that their pool pumps had frozen. We bring ours into the garage for the winter to avoid this disaster. Frozen pipes and frozen pumps will usually have to be replaced, which many people have had to do. This has produced a pool pump shortage.
We have a pool (it has a couple patches, but it’s holding water) and we have a pump, which so far is pumping water, and that might be all we get this year. We tried to find a pool ladder to replace our broken and rusty one, but there are no pool ladders to be found. Somehow one of the latches on the leaf catcher broke, but we’re going to have to duct tape it because we can’t find any leaf catchers, either. It’s a sad summer for pool operators.
If this isn’t bad enough, there’s a chlorine shortage because there are still a lot of pools operating from last year’s pool boom. They all need vast amounts of chlorine, and since there was a fire at a chlorine plant in Louisiana last year, not as much chlorine is being made. Though we may have a pool, water and pump, we may have trouble finding the chlorine to keep it clean. This is what you call a classic first world pool problem.
We all know what will happen. Next year there will stacks of pools on every corner. Pool supplies will overflow the shelves. There will be so much chlorine, all of the pool owners will be over-chlorinating. We’ll look at 2021 and laugh at our pool problems.
This week we made up for the lack of basic pool supplies by purchasing items that still remained on the shelves, like inflatable rings, plastic basket balls and pool noodles. It’s going to be a good summer after all.