O’NEILL — Matt Dennis and Michael Stepp once envisioned a place within the O’Neill community where residents could gather and share a bond with one another without having to worry about the various obstacles life throws at them.
Handlebend manufactures roughly a thousand mugs every year, Stepp estimated, and the quantity of mugs has increased every six-month period over the past couple of years.
That vision has expanded well beyond O’Neill as Handlebend has shipped nationwide and also to Australia, Ireland, Russia and South Korea.
The two childhood friends achieved this vision through the opening of Handlebend earlier this year. The idea started for the two back in college and was initially aimed at crafting a high-quality Moscow Mule mug, not at running a successful business someday. Dennis and Stepp initially created individual mugs and sets for family members and close friends, but it didn’t take long for the mug demand to expand.
More than a decade ago, Stepp crafted his own copper mug, and Dennis was immediately intrigued and wanted one of his own. But Stepp told Dennis he’d have to make his own.
“I was all for it; I knew Matt had the same interest I did, but it had to be a learning thing for him, too,” Stepp said.
After attending college at UNL, Dennis and Stepp lived and worked in Omaha and Lincoln, respectively, for about five years but eventually, the pull to live in O’Neill and raise their families where they grew up — as well as the potential to run a successful mug-making operation — became too strong for the two friends to stay in Omaha and Lincoln. They both returned to the area to help operate each of their family-owned businesses. Mug-making at the time was a side gig, but the popularity of the mugs the two had been crafting was rapidly increasing.
“We started to realize that we might be able to make it into something bigger,” Stepp said. “It was really just a big pipe dream that kept gaining momentum.”
After moving back to O’Neill, Dennis and Stepp crafted most of their mugs at a shop owned by Stepp and his father. In the summer of 2017, a feature story was published on the pair’s up and coming copper mug creations. Within three days of the story’s publication, Dennis and Stepp received 35 orders for mugs from several residents within Nebraska, and nationally. At that point, it took about four hours to create a single mug.
“We knew we wouldn’t be able to ship those orders out very fast,” Dennis said. “We had to tell most of those people who ordered that they would have to wait a few weeks to several months for their mugs, but they were all extremely understanding.”
It was at that point that the pair knew they’d need to find a new space to operate. They had discovered that the Shelhamer family was aiming to sell their building, which was in need of renovating. Dennis and Stepp had first made contact with the Shelhamers toward the end of 2017 about the possibility of acquiring the building, but they knew at the time that they wouldn’t be able to afford the building, nor did they necessarily need that much space.
The Shelhamer building at one point consisted of a grocery store, creamery, hatchery and meat locker. Dennis and Stepp, who at this point were sold on eventually moving into the Shelhamer, were tasked with figuring out a way to fill areas of the building that they wouldn’t use specifically for their mug operations.
“The businesses that operate within our building now were always pillars of main street O’Neill, and we couldn’t think of better places to come operate here,” Dennis said. “We didn’t just want to think about these places economically, but sentimentally. We really had in mind for each of these businesses to be a destination spot.”
Those businesses include Douglas Street Coffee Co., The Village of O’Neill flower shop, Handlebend Tap and a photography studio used by three professional photographers.
Dennis and Stepp formed partnerships with Holt County Economic Development, Central Nebraska Housing and Economic Developers and the City of O’Neill. The pair agreed over the next year-plus to finance a portion of the building and renovation through grants and loans, and on April 30, 2019, the building purchase was complete.
Over the next eight months, contractors were able to complete a full-blown renovation of the Shelhamer.
“It was a really fast process,” Stepp said. “It took a long time to iron out the purchase of the building, but once renovation started, it all moved really quickly.”
On Feb. 6, Handlebend celebrated its grand opening. With improvements in equipment over the past few years, design perfection and the help of Mo Utter, a full-time coppersmith, Dennis and Stepp said now it only takes about an hour to craft a single mug.
“When we first opened up here, people would tell us they love our building,” Stepp said. “But our mindset is that it’s the community’s building. The entire area just really wrapped their arms around us and made this all happen. O’Neill is the perfect place for us to operate a business like this.”
Handlebend employs around 20 employees between each of its businesses and Douglas Street Coffee sells twice as much coffee as it had before the move, according to Dennis and Stepp.
The thought of how much their families and friends enjoyed the mugs Dennis and Stepp created inspired the two to bring that enjoyment to the O’Neill community that’s treated them so well. That mindset has subsequently led to Handlebend being a must-stop for both locals and commuters passing through.
“We just wanted to give people a place to slow down, relax and reminisce,” Stepp said. “We’re in a time where people are always worrying about something or pre-occupied by their phones. We wanted to give this place a laid-back feel where people could come have a good time in a laid-back environment and just have some quality time with humans.”
