“That’s not really something that our generation does,” said my son, Nolan.
Nolan made this observation after looking at one of his baby blankets, which I had pulled out from storage in preparation for a visit from my granddaughter, who is just a few months old.
Nolan’s grandmother, my husband’s mother, had made the blanket for Nolan when he was a baby. It is a 40-inch-by-56-inch quilt comprised of six individually embroidered blocks, each with a different cowboy design.
Each of my two kids has a collection of items handmade by relatives. My mother-in-law was skilled at embroidery and cross-stitching; my mother is an extremely talented knitter.
There are certainly people who still engage in these crafts, especially now that the pandemic has given people more time at home, but overall, it seems to me, these hobbies are in danger of eventual extinction. Case in point: How many young people do you know who belong to a quilting club?
Brace yourself for a blast from the past. I’m going to mention something now that not only will date me but also will confound some people: Home economics.
If you’re one of those people who are perplexed, that’s because you’re too young to remember the time when schools typically offered home economics classes, whose purpose was to teach students the finer points of skills like cooking and sewing.
I’ll admit that I often had derisive things to say about those classes, which were required when I was in junior high school. I can remember one cooking lesson in particular in which we learned how to make cinnamon toast. Was this really necessary to “teach?” Does it require a “recipe?” Don’t you just toast bread in a toaster, butter it and sprinkle it with cinnamon sugar?
In home economics, though, making cinnamon toast became a ridiculously time-consuming affair involving baking buttered bread in the oven.
But home economics did have its high points, and one of those was the art of needlework. One year, we each received tea towels and learned the technique of Swedish weaving. I had never done something quite like that and was amazed at the results — and amazed at how accomplished it made me feel.
I’m no expert at this craft and haven’t done any Swedish weaving since that time, but it did introduce me to needlecrafts in general, and I have dabbled in them periodically. And although my talents are questionable, I certainly have an ability to appreciate those who do have talents.
And I also have an appreciation for the importance of displaying and using the wares of those who have talents. When my kids were growing up, I spent too much time “saving” some of the cutest outfits for a special occasion — and before I knew it, they were too big to wear them. But, thankfully, I have always made an effort to use the handmade items.
My mother-in-law and my husband’s aunt both embroidered dish towels, and some of those are now in tatters. But that is as it should be. They weren’t made to be kept hidden in a drawer or cupboard.
And the more these items are displayed around the house, the more likely it is that the next generation will see them and admire them — and aspire to learn those skills.
