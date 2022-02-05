WAYNE — The Wayne State women snapped a seven-game losing skid with a win over Upper Iowa University from Fayetteville, Iowa, with a hang-on-to-your-hat 74-72 victory paced by former Wayne High School standout Kylie Hammer's 26 points.
The Wildcat men went 0 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line while the Peacocks hit 11 of 26 shots beyond the arc as Wayne State fell 79-63.
The win for the WSC women snapped a seven-game losing skid for the Wildcats.
Hammer's point total put her over the 1,000-point plateau in her Wildcat career, and she did it with a 5-for-8 performance from beyond the 3-point line.
"It was kind of crazy when I hit the basket to get there," Hammer said. "It was important to get there, but when the fans started going crazy, I almost cried on the court."
When Hammer hit 1,000, the Wildcats seemed in command, leading by double digits.
She hit a point in the middle of the paint with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game to put the Wildcats up by a dozen at 70-58 and hit the milestone.
But the Peacocks battled back.
Upper Iowa went on an 11-2 run to close the game to within three points at 72-69 before Wayne State’s Kassidy Pingel made a couple of free throws with 1:11 left to get Wayne State back up by five, 74-69.
The final points of the contest came on a traditional 3-point play from the Peacocks’ Lydia Haack, who was fouled on a layup with 49 seconds on the clock, but the game was far from over.
"We had some moments where we did some great things," Wayne State coach Brent Pollari said. "We have really been playing pretty well lately, we just haven't been winning — we've been right there."
On the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, they turned the ball over.
"Sometimes we make things harder than they have to be," Pollari said. "We need to just settle down and play basketball and get in the tempo of the game,"
Haack missed a layup inside, which Lauren Zacharias rebounded, but the Wildcats turned it over again after a timeout.
The Wayne State defense held again as it forced a miss with four seconds remaining and the clock ran out as a jump ball was called at the horn.
"At this stage, we just needed a win," Pollari said. "And we got it."
In the men's game, the short-handed Wildcats got off to a sluggish first 20 minutes and were without the services of leading scorer Jordan Janssen, who was sidelined with an injury.
"We fell behind in the first half and never really made a run at them the rest of the way," Wayne State men's coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "They shot the ball well and, in a lot of cases, we were in good position defensively, they just made the shot."
Wayne State trailed by nine at the intermission and by as many as 14 late in the second half, trimming the lead to eight with 3:25 left after a Justin Eagins basket, but the Wildcats could get no closer as the Peacocks coasted to the 16-point advantage by converting free throws down the stretch.
"We're in the middle of the pack in the conference," Kaminsky said. "We need to make some headway to move up and get set for the tournament."
The Wildcats outrebounded the Peacocks 38-31 in the contest, led by Ben Dentlinger, who picked up some of the slack left by Janssen's absence, grabbing 10 boards and completing a double-double by leading the team with 17 points.
The Wildcats also made good on all of their 15 free-throw tries, but it wasn't enough as Upper Iowa remained at the top of the Northern Sun Conference South Division with a 20-3 record.
"We have a lot to play for, and I like our effort," Kaminsky said. "We need to get better at some of the little things to win consistently in this league."
Wayne State fell to 11-9 on the season, and the men and women are set for another NSIC game here at Rice Auditorium on Saturday afternoon and evening against Winona State with the women tipping off at 3:30 p.m. and the men set to go at 5:30 p.m.
Women's game
UIU 16 12 24 20 — 72
WSC 13 22 26 13 — 74
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY (5-13, 2-13): Lexie Lodermeier 1 0-0 2; Lydia Haack 6 5-6 19; Mia Huberty 4 2-2 13; Jessica Musgrave 5 0-0 10; Emma Anderson 1 0-0 2; Katie Tornstrom 4 1-1 10; Brooke Evenson 2 1-2 6; Savannah Domeyer 4 2-2 10.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (8-11, 5-10): Kassidy Pingel 4 5-8 14; Maya Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2; Logan Hughes 5 2-2 12; Kylie Hammer 7 7-8 26; Lauren Zacharias 5 2-2 15; Abby Kopecky 1 0-2 3; Annie Guentzel 1 0-0 2.
Men's game
UIU 41 38 — 79
WSC 30 33 — 63
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY (20-3, 14-3): Nick Reid 2 2-4 8; Dylan Jones 1 2-4 4; Lucas Duax 5 1-2 11; Jake Hilmer 6 0-0 13; Joe Schmoldt 8 4-4 25; Max Duax 3 0-0 8; Connor Duax 2 1-2 6; Cade Moritz 2 0-0 4.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (11-9, 8-6): Ben Dentlinger 7 3-3 17; Alec Millender 4 4-4 12; Jay Saunders 3 2-2 8; Nate Mohr 3 4-4 10; Justin Eagins 6 2-2 14; Cody McCullough 1 0-0 2.