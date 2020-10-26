Halloween while heeding the CDC’s regulations

It’s that time of year once again. Pumpkins are being massacred and scaring half the life out of your friends and family is once more acceptable. You know what I’m talking about. It’s almost Halloween. The one day of the year where you can be someone else for one night and get paid for it in candy (unless you’re a high schooler, because someone made a rule that teens can’t have fun apparently.) Caramel apples and pumpkins are sold, costumes are made, and candy is consumed! While it is usually a holiday with good fun and scares, this year, the fear is real, but not because of ghouls, ghosts, or goblins. As everyone should know by now, unfortunately, the fear comes from COVID-19, and the potential to get it and spread it.
When asked about Halloween, the CDC was very clear on their stance. In short, they recommended to not partake in trick-or-treating. They list activities in three ranks: Low risk, moderate risk, and high risk. Low risk being things such as carving pumpkins, decorating your house, a virtual costume contest, and so on. Some moderate risk activities include: A one way walk through haunted forest, a costume party parade, pumpkin patches, etc. These activities should be done while following social distancing, using masks, and sanitizing of course. Finally, some high risk activities: indoor costume parties, indoor haunted house, hayrides, and of course, traditional trick-or-treating, while once again, wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing. I’m going out on a limb here that the CDC, like myself, assumes that people will not follow the recommendations. In recourse to this, the CDC has also come out with ways to minimize the risk when trick-or-treating.
Firstly, the CDC says to wear masks, with social distancing. They are encouraging trick-or-treaters to sanitize their hands as well and keep contact with others to a minimum. Next, the CDC has also come up with a way for those handing out candy to safely participate in the celebration. Candy givers are urged to put candy in small goody bags, disinfect them, and put them on a sanitized surface where families can go pick them up. After the pickup, they recommend sanitizing the surface once more before putting a new batch of candy out. Gloves are to be used throughout all of this as well. While it’s definitely not the normal and traditional way to do it, I believe this is a great alternative that keeps the risk low to moderate, versus high risk. I would love the traditional way, I really would, but I agree with the CDC on the ways to lower the risk. Now the problem is if people will really actively listen to the CDC or not.
Now you may be asking yourself, “Why wouldn’t people follow the CDCs recommendations? If it will minimize the risk, keep people safer, and still allow trick-or-treating, then why not?” Good question! While it is a little more troublesome to go the extra mile this year with trick-or-treating, it is obviously very worth it! It’s a win-win situation! You get to participate in Halloween while staying in moderate risk conditions. I honestly don’t think trick-or-treating is a swell idea, but with these recommendations from the CDC, I think Halloween is still manageable. The only problem is those who don’t heed the CDCs warning and suggestions. What can we do about this? Spread the word. Tell your friends and neighbors about these health recommendations, and most importantly, follow them yourself! Halloween is fun, but the traditional way of doing things puts many people at risk in danger. If not for yourself, then for others, please, follow the CDCs recommendations this year if you plan to participate. We can still live our lives, and have fun all while keeping the risk moderate. Remember: Masks up, candy bags out, and have some sanitized, socially distanced fun.