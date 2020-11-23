Halloween comes first

Every year it seems like Christmas trees go up for sale sooner and sooner. If you are a department store that thinks it’s cute and quirky to start selling Christmas trees in July, I have a bone to pick with you. I refuse to even listen to Christmas music until Halloween is over.
I think personally that Christmas is a great holiday. I like the holiday well enough I mean who doesn’t like a holiday where all you get is presents? But having Christmas stuff in stores before Halloween — no way! I love Halloween! It’s probably one of my favorite holidays of all time. I have always liked dressing up in costumes and going trick or treating even though my mom would say taking me trick or treating was a waste since I barely touched the candy. The last thing I dressed up as was a bat I think. I spent a cold Halloween night walking around the block with some of my best friends and it’s one of greatest memories I have of Halloween. I have so many positive memories along with Halloween like when my grandpa was still alive, he would give me apples because he knew I wouldn’t touch the candy and that would be the first thing I ate when I got home. Christmas has good memories along with it but as a kid with divorced parents, Christmas could become stressful and it’s not that I hate Christmas. I really enjoy Christmas because I enjoy buying people things but I would make a strong argument that Halloween is better.
So when is an appropriate time to start listening to Christmas music and put trees for sale in stores in my opinion? I would say in November. November is that weird in between Halloween and Christmas. I say if on Nov. 1 you want to buy a tree and put up snowman in your yard and start listening to “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” I will support you in doing that because it’s no longer Halloween. In fact when November does come around, I will probably be making my Christmas music playlist on Spotify and enjoying the festive vibes. Whatever way you decided to celebrate, I hope you all had a safe Halloween and happy holidays.