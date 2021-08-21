LAUREL — The Bears gave Evan Haisch 13 carries in their season opener, and he made each of them count.
The senior Super Six running back ran for 232 yards—125 of which came on his first two attempts— and four touchdowns, leading the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears over the Homer Knights 62-0 on Friday at Haskell Field.
The Knight’s started off with the ball at their own 26, but failed to get any sort of positive yardage, forcing them to punt it to LCC’s 15. On their first play from scrimmage, Evan Haisch took the ball, cut it outside towards Homer’s sideline and took off for the end zone. Evan Schmitt ran in the conversion to make it 8-0.
Homer was eager to put it behind them, but the Bears would simply rinse and repeat over the next two minutes. They forced another three and out and Haisch took his next carry in for a score, then added a conversion to make it 16-0.
The orange and black had to work a bit harder on their next drive, but Haisch capped off a 12-play, 52-yard drive with his third touchdown run of the day, this one from 13 yards out.
In the second quarter, Evan Schmitt decided to get in on the action. On their first play of the period, he found Daniel Puppe for a 53-yard touchdown on a fade—which would be one of two touchdowns the duo would have on the night. Schmitt then ran it in from 10 yards out for a score which was followed on Homer’s next drive by a safety.
Haisch added another 13-yard rushing touchdown before halftime and would have one more before his night was over.
Schmitt completed all five of his passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Daniel Puppe. On the ground, he had nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
What’s impressed first-year head coach Alan Gottula so much about Haisch is his ability to do all kinds of running, whether it be physical or finesse.
“I think his game has improved,” Gottula said. “He’s doing such a better job on knowing when to make a move on a guy and when to put your shoulder down and run through a guy.”
Haisch—who eclipsed 200 yards for the fifth time in his varsity career—was quick to credit his offensive line, which has seen key pieces from last year graduate and has had some move to new positions on the line. The hard work they put in on every single play was something that really stood out to him.
“I’m just really impressed with what my line did tonight because without them,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am tonight.”
Gottula was also impressed with LCC’s defense, which not only held Homer scoreless but also to 56 total yards. What made a big difference in his eyes was Deagan Puppe, who helped make sure the defense was always in the right place.
“I can’t think of a time where we weren’t lined up correctly and for your first game against a team that’s gonna run [spread] formations, that’s pretty good,” Gottula said. “I was pretty pleased with how we executed the defense called on the field.”
The Knights asked a lot of their freshmen in the contest and head coach Shawn Spurrell thought a lot of them stepped up over the course of the game. However, there’s still a lot of learning that needs to be done in order to take the next step as a team.
“We’re super young and we’ve got so much to learn,” Spurrell said. “A lot of guys are playing slow because they’re thinking a lot so just a lot of film and a lot of learning needs to happen.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge returns to action Friday, Aug. 27 when they travel to face Wisner-Pilger. Homer will travel to face Bloomfield on Thursday, August 26.
Homer 0 0 0 0 — 0
LCC 24 24 8 6 — 62
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
LCC: Evan Haisch 65-yard run, Evan Schmitt run, 10:09.
LCC: Haisch 60-yard run, Haisch run, 8:46.
LCC: Haisch 12-yard run, Haisch run, 1:16.
SECOND QUARTER
LCC: Daniel Puppe 53-yard pass from Schmitt, Haisch run, 11:43.
LCC: Schmitt 10-yard run, Ehlers run, 5:30.
LCC: Team safety, 3:58.
LCC: Haisch 13-yard run, PAT failed, 0:30.
THIRD QUARTER
LCC: Daniel Puppe 53-yard pass from Schmitt, Deagan Puppe pass from Schmitt, 5:37.
FOURTH QUARTER
LCC: Dylan Taylor 3-yard run, PAT failed, 5:42.