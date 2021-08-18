Hagedorn plays for NBA training camp invite

LAS VEGAS — Since the beginning of August, basketball players from around the country have been invited to compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. One of those professional basketball players includes Norfolk High alum Tyler Hagedorn.
Hagedorn, a Norfolk native and University of South Dakota alum, signed with an agent from One Legacy Sports after he was done with his collegiate career and started his professional basketball career last August when he first signed a contract to play in Montenegro.
Despite an unusual season, including not having an NBA Summer League because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagedorn has had much success so far in his young career.
“It was a very good year when it came to our team. We rolled through the ABA League 2 and won that pretty handily,” Hagedorn said.
Hagedorn was under a three-year contract, but he parted ways with the European organization to explore more opportunities.
In May when Hagedorn returned to the United States, Hagedorn continued to work in Omaha and wait for an invite to get into the NBA Summer League.
After having a small lineup in the first week of the summer league season, the Los Angeles Lakers were looking for size to add to the roster, so they decided to bring the 6-foot-10-inch Hagedorn onto the team.
“They called me up and I was ready to go,” Hagedorn said.
During his short two games with the Lakers, Hagedorn has been averaging 2.5 points per game on 66% shooting from the field and hasn't missed a shot from beyond the arc. He also has averages two rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game.
“It's been going well, and I've been practicing really well,” Hagedorn said. “This is just step one in the process.”
On Saturday, Hagedorn had five points, grabbed three rebounds and had one assist with one basket coming from 3-point range against the Detroit Pistons.
His play has caught the attention of scouts on NBA teams from around the league, including those from the Lakers, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers. Hagedorn has received more attention from NBA scouts from his short stint in the NBA Summer League than he did in Montenegro all last year.
“It's all about getting exposure. When it comes to the NBA, there is a lot more behind it than it seems,” Hagedorn said. “It's been really cool to get this opportunity.”
With the goal of getting a training camp invite from the Lakers, there are other options he could potentially have if he doesn't make that camp.
Hagedorn could get the chance to make a training camp with the other teams who are interested in him, which would provide more opportunities to play in the United States.
“I want to play in the NBA. Now I'm trying to get better every day and giving myself a chance,” Hagedorn said. “I am looking forward to what is to come in the next couple of months.”
Along with those basketball teams interested, there are others from European countries who have shown interest, but Hagedorn isn't sure if he wants to return to the European circuit.
“The one area that I was most unsatisfied with going to Europe is development. I think developing will be really key for me this year, and I think the G League does a really good job of doing that,” Hagedorn said. “It will help lead to a training camp invite and a two-way contract. I would have more potential here in the United States.”
These are all options Hagedorn is weighing in on as the NBA Summer League wraps up Tuesday.
Hagedorn will wait to see what options he will get to choose from over the next month but will have to decide soon with the NBA training camps starting in late September.
“I'm weighing all of my options and I will pick the best spot that will be the best for my overall career,” Hagedorn said. “Everyone's path to the NBA is very different. I'm just trying to embrace the grind, embrace my personal journey and hopefully by the time I call it quits, I will have played at least one season in the NBA. That's all I'm trying to do.”