With the sports world at a standstill, especially for senior student-athletes who are getting ready for the next step in life, South Dakota men's basketball star Tyler Hagedorn is ready to leave behind the collegiate scene for the next level.
The Norfolk native, a redshirt senior for the Coyotes, was shocked when he found out the news March 12 when the NCAA canceled the remaining winter and spring championships.
"We're going through a part of history now with everything that is going on. Every couple of minutes, we were getting a notification of something getting canceled," he said. "Everybody didn't get to finish out their season, but not only that, other things are getting canceled."
Hagedorn was wrapping up a memorable college career, with plans to play in the 3X3U National Championship at the Final Four, and he also was going to participate in the 3-Point Contest, the Reese's College All-Star game and the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
"For right now, everything is just on pause," he said. "This whole thing is making a lot of stuff very difficult."
Hagedorn was honored for his skill on the court in the 2019-20 season as he was named to the Summit League first team and was on the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) All-District 12 first team, while he finished first in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage.
Hagedorn now has his sights set on playing professional basketball but is struggling to stay in his regular routine, as he gets ready for pre-draft workouts, the NBA Combine and possibly the NBA Summer League.
"The biggest struggle has been finding something to do because all of my classes got an extra week of spring break and they moved to online. I have a ton of time on my hands. It's been hard continuing to work on basketball just because of everything being closed down," he said. "I am ready for the professional world; right now I'm just working and staying in shape, so when I go to these pre-draft workouts, I will be ready."
Hagedorn is still looking for an agent to hire but for now, he was pleased the way his collegiate career ended.
"I am proud with how I played and with some of the numbers I put up this year," he said. "For my five years there, I really enjoyed, I gave it everything I had and I loved every minute I was there. I was really happy with the things I accomplished there."