HADAR — There’s a relaxing feeling upon walking inside the Village Inn in Hadar.
You know it’s a place you’re going to be comfortable spending hours upon hours in — watching the Huskers, getting in a game of cards, visiting with fellow locals or simply enjoying the home-cooked daily specials.
None of this would be possible without the relentless drive from owners Dave and Ravona (RV) Cummings, their daughter Danielle and a part-time employee. Before moving to the area in 1987, the Dave and RV Cummings lived in Schuyler, where Dave and his brothers co-owned a trucking company that hauled primarily petroleum products. They have owned and operated Hadar’s Village Inn since April 7, 1993.
“I got really tired of driving in the winter,” he said. “A lot of days in those conditions weren’t very fun, and I had to do something different.”
A bulk of the business the Village Inn receives comes from regulars, but much of the business is reliant upon individuals and families passing through town. Those passerby numbers took a serious hit after the March 2019 floods washed out the Highway 13 bridge east of Hadar — a popular route motorists took through town.
The restaurant used to be open from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. every day, but the washed-out bridge hurt business so much that Dave and RV decided to start closing at 10 p.m. instead of 1 a.m. Dave estimates sales decreased 20% to 25%.
The restaurant also was closed on the day of the flooding last year (March 14) — the first time the restaurant closed because of weather-related issues.
The couple said that while their nearly 27 years owning Village Inn has given them countless memories, laughs and friendships, it is an extremely demanding job that doesn’t allow for much leisure time.
“At times it put a strain on the family, but it got the kids through school,” Dave said.
In the last five years, both Dave and RV have dealt with their share of health issues. Dave had a major operation due to artery complications in which he nearly lost a leg, and RV underwent a minor toe operation. They’ve been longing to retire for the past couple of years, but selling the restaurant hasn’t yet panned out.
“We want to travel, and we’re also big fans of Nebraska baseball and car racing,” Dave said. “We have a son, his wife and two granddaughters in North Carolina and a second daughter and three more grandkids who live in Norfolk.”
While often business owners turn over the reins to the next generation, Danielle does not have interest in running Village Inn — as she is pursuing a singing career. She sings karaoke on Thursday nights and has gotten multiple national anthem gigs at Husker sporting events. She has more singing events planned this spring but will continue working with her parents for the time being.
Challenging times were hard to avoid for the Cummings in 2019, but with the opening of the Highway 13 bridge, optimism has returned to the Village Inn on 104 W Main St. in Hadar.
Village Inn offers lunch specials Monday through Friday, with some of the favorites including baby back ribs, meat loaf, chili and ham and bean soup. Broasted chicken — a customer favorite — is offered on the weekends.
“We will continue to put out home-cooked food, and we will keep on providing good food and good service,” Dave said. “You have to treat people with the utmost respect and give good products and good service, and we’re going to keep on doing that.”