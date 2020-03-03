H/LHF rolls past Elmwood-Murdock in D1-2

FREMONT – Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will make a trip to Lincoln in 10 days to defend its D1 Nebraska State boys’ basketball championship after a decisive 78-43 win over Elmwood-Murdock here at Midland University Monday night.
Tyler Sjuts got things started for the Bulldogs with a dunk just 17 seconds into the game and the last time the game as tied was at 4-4 a little over a minute later.
“We did some nice things defensively in the first half,” Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Joe Hesse said. “We changed some things up from half court to full court and it all seemed to click to get us going.”
Although Hesse had some trepidation about his defensive plan before the game, his players eased his mind early on.
“On film, they didn’t look very easy to defend with our pressure,” Hesse said. “As it turned out, we did just fine.”
The Bulldogs took the lead for god with 4:40 left in the first eight minutes on a Jacob Sjuts drive along the baseline then a steal and layup by Bret Hanis made it 8-4.
After a bucket by the Knights with 3:18 left in the first, Tyler Sjuts drove the baseline and scored to make it 10-6.
The Bulldogs got defensive on Elmwood-Murdock’s next possession, drawing a charge and the Knights wouldn’t score the rest of the frame.
Meanwhile, Tyler Sjuts was fouled with 2:22 left in the quarter and converted one of two free throws to make it 11-6.
Another defensive stop and a three Jason Sjuts and another steal and layup by Jason Sjuts put H/LHF up by 10 at the first rest stop, 16-6.
“Our defense really set up our offense early on and we just started to roll,” Hesse said.
A pair of Jason Sjuts three’s opened the second quarter followed by a three from Hanis made the score 25-6 just over a minute into the second as the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run.
E-M coach Aaron Pryor asked for a timeout to right the ship and his team did score the next basket.
Jason Sjuts scored on an inbound play and was fouled to get H/LHF jump-started again by converting the traditional three-point play.
When the dust settled, the Bulldogs were up 31-9 and ended the half with a 43-15 advantage.
“We kind of got a little sloppy in the third quarter,” Hesse said. “We’ll need to clean that up before we head down to state.”
Jason Sjuts had a monster game, pouring in 37 points on the night including five baskets from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs will take a 24-3 record to next week’s state tournament while the Knights were sidelined with a 12-14 record.
E-M 6 9 19 9 – 43
H/LHF 16 27 22 13 – 78
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK (12-14): Nate Rust 1 0-0 3; Reid Fletcher 1 2-2 5; Jared Drake 4 0-1 8; Noah Arent 1 4-6 6; Noah Jones 1 0-0 3; Noah Willey 5 1-4 11; Drake Spohr 2 1-2 5; Tyler Marlatt 1 0-0 2.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (24-3): Bret Hanis 8 0-0 18; Bryce Classen 1 0-0 2; Jason Sjuts 15 2-2 37; Tyler Sjuts 5 1-2 11; Jacob Sjuts 3 2-5 8; Zach Pfeifer 1 0-0 2.