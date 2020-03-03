H/LHF headed back to Lincoln

FREMONT — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will make a trip to Lincoln in 10 days to defend its Class D1 state boys basketball championship after a decisive 78-43 win over Elmwood-Murdock here at Midland University on Monday night.
Tyler Sjuts got things started for the Bulldogs with a dunk just 17 seconds into the game. The last tie in the game came a little over a minute later at 4-4. Then, with the score 8-6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went on a 17-0 run to pull away.
“We did some nice things defensively in the first half,” Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Joe Hesse said. “We changed some things up from half court to full court, and it all seemed to click to get us going.”
Although Hesse had some trepidation about his defensive plan before the game, his players eased his mind early on.
“On film, they didn’t look very easy to defend with our pressure,” Hesse said. “As it turned out, we did just fine.”
The Bulldogs took the lead for good with 4:40 left in the first eight minutes on a Jacob Sjuts drive along the baseline and then a steal and layup by Bret Hanis that made it 8-4.
After a bucket by the Knights with 3:18 left in the first, Tyler Sjuts drove the baseline and scored to make it 10-6.
The Bulldogs got defensive on Elmwood-Murdock’s next possession, drawing a charge, and the Knights didn’t score the rest of the frame.
Meanwhile, Tyler Sjuts was fouled with 2:22 left in the quarter and converted one of two free throws to make it 11-6.
Jason Sjuts followed another defensive stop with a 3-pointer and another steal and layup to put H/LHF up by 10 after one quarter, 16-6.
“Our defense really set up our offense early on, and we just started to roll,” Hesse said.
A pair of Jason Sjuts 3s opened the second quarter, followed by a 3 from Hanis that made the score 25-6 just over a minute into the second as the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run.
E-M coach Aaron Pryor asked for a timeout to right the ship and his team did score the next basket.
Jason Sjuts scored on an inbound play and was fouled to get H/LHF jump-started again by converting the traditional 3-point play.
When the dust settled, the Bulldogs were up 31-9 and ended the half with a 43-15 advantage.
“We kind of got a little sloppy in the third quarter,” Hesse said. “We’ll need to clean that up before we head down to state.”
Jason Sjuts had a monster game, pouring in 37 points on the night, including five baskets from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs will take a 24-3 record to next week’s state tournament while the Knights were sidelined with a 12-14 record.
Class D1-2 district final
E-M 6 9 19 9 — 43
H/LHF 16 27 22 13 — 78
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK (12-14): Nate Rust 1 0-0 3; Reid Fletcher 1 2-2 5; Jared Drake 4 0-1 8; Noah Arent 1 4-6 6; Noah Jones 1 0-0 3; Noah Willey 5 1-4 11; Drake Spohr 2 1-2 5; Tyler Marlatt 1 0-0 2.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (24-3): Bret Hanis 8 0-0 18; Bryce Classen 1 0-0 2; Jason Sjuts 15 2-2 37; Tyler Sjuts 5 1-2 11; Jacob Sjuts 3 2-5 8; Zach Pfeifer 1 0-0 2.