HARTINGTON — A gutsy play in the final two minutes helped Class C No. 6 Cedar Catholic to a 51-49 win over the O’Neill Eagles on Monday night at the Monsignor Cyril J. Werner Activity Center.
With one minute, nine seconds left and the game tied at 49, O’Neill looked to inbound the ball at the endline. With no one open, the ball was heaved to Landon Classen at midcourt, but Tate Thoene jumped up with him to contest the pass.
As both Classen and Thoene came down, the ball came loose and ended up in the hands of Nolan Becker, who drove to the hoop for a go-ahead layup. He would miss the ensuing free throw.
Thoene led the Trojans with 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half.
“I thought our defense was good all night,” Thoene said. “I think that’s what kept us in the game.”
Cedar Catholic was unable to add on to that lead and the Eagles had one more chance to either tie it or win it with 12 seconds left.
Out of a timeout, Brady Sidak inbounded the ball to Classen who, after failing to find an opening, found Sidak to his right.
Sidak kicked it back out to Classen, who drew more defenders as time passed. He tried one last 3-point shot, but it came up short.
FINAL: @boys_cedar 51, @ONeillEagles 49. Trojans make one last stand on defense to win it. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/PDJzUOxPuY— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) January 25, 2022
“I didn’t think we could stop Classen from getting to the hoop, making something happen,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “So we switched to a zone and the kids did a nice job of matching up to him.”
Although it wasn’t how O’Neill envisioned it going on the last possession, the approach is something coach Seth Kallhoff was sticking with no matter what.
“That last-second shot wasn’t the ideal shot, but it was in Landon’s hands and that’s the guy we wanted to take that shot,” he said. “We’ll trust him to shoot that any night of the week.”
To start the game, Drew Morrow scored each of the Eagles’ first eight points on two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws. Classen had a basket and a 3 of his own, but Cedar Catholic got lots of help from Jaxson Bernecker and Andrew Jones to take the lead after one quarter.
The red and white would hold a 23-19 advantage with just over three minutes left in the second quarter, but two free throws by Keaton Wattier and another 3 by Morrow gave the lead to the Eagles. Becker answered with a basket, but Classen drove to the hoop to give the blue and white a 26-25 advantage at the midway point.
Morrow’s first big play of the second half was a four-point play to extend O’Neill’s lead, but a 3 and a layup by Thoene were part of a scoring effort that kept the Trojans right on their heels. A basket from Wattier with 44 seconds left in the third helped the Eagles maintain their one-point lead.
O’Neill had made six 3s heading into the final period and 13 total field goals, which allowed it to stay one step ahead of Steffen’s squad. Heading into the final period, his message was the same as it had been all night.
“We just kept telling the kids to get up on them,” Steffen said. “Stay closer to them to prevent them from shooting.”
What came out of it was the Eagles’ lowest scoring quarter of the night. Still, the teams traded baskets frequently over the game’s final six minutes.
Following a drive to the hoop by Thoene to put the Trojans up by three, Classen hit a 3 just 31 seconds later to tie it. Wattier added another basket, which was answered by Thoene 10 seconds later to tie things up at 49 and set the stage for Cedar Catholic’s win.
Cedar Catholic travels to face Ponca on Tuesday. Meanwhile, O’Neill returns home to face Norfolk Catholic.
O’Neill 13 13 13 10 — 49
HCC 16 9 13 13 — 51
O’NEILL (12-3): Landon Classen 7 0-3 17; Sean Coventry 1 1-1 3; Drew Morrow 5 4-5 18; Keaton Wattier 2 2-2 6; Brady Sidak 2 0-0 5. Total 17 7-11 49.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-3): Tate Thoene 6 2-4 17; Grant Arens 2 0-1 4; Andrew Jones 3 1-1 7; Brett Kleinschmidt 2 1-2 5; Carter Arens 1 2-2 4; Jaxson Bernecker 5 0-0 10; Nolan Becker 2 0-1 4. Total 21 6-13 51.