WAYNE — Just when it seemed Crofton had all the momentum, top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic snatched it right back.
That happened when the second-seeded Warriors took the lead in the third quarter after they had trailed by as many as 13 points. And it happened again when Crofton tied it in the final minute.
The Bluejays scored five points in the final 23.2 seconds to break that tie and take home the Mid-State Conference girls basketball championship 46-41 on Saturday evening at Wayne High School.
"This time of the year, you want to be playing well," GACC coach Jerry Stracke said. "This helps with our confidence and it helps us in the right direction."
The Warriors stormed back from a 23-10 second-quarter deficit to take a 28-26 lead, including a 12-0 run to begin the second half, and tied it again just before the end of the third quarter. But sophomore Kelsy Steffen drained two corner 3-pointers for a 41-35 lead — and although the Bluejays didn't score again until a conventional 3-point play with 23.2 seconds left — it was enough for GACC.
"We weren't that nervous. We knew we had it in us to win," sophomore Kelsy Steffen said after leading GACC with 14 points. "It just felt amazing. I just knew they were going in right off my hand."
Crofton seemed to be in prime position to take advantage of GACC's late scoring drought after Caitlin Guenther scored off an Ella Wragge assist with 1:16 left to put the Warriors within 41-39. Jayden Jordan ended up with the ball after a scrum following a missed Bluejay shot, and Jordan converted on the other end to tie it up with 43 seconds to play.
"We didn't maybe play consistently great tonight, but we showed a lot of fight," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. "There are lots of things to learn for both teams from this game, and we'll hopefully take this loss and use it and come out of the other end a better team for the postseason."
That's when GACC sealed the win. Livia Hunke sliced through the lane for a layup, drew the foul, and made the free throw for a conventional 3-point play with 23.2 seconds left. Crofton had a chance to answer, but a steal led to the Warriors needing to foul twice to get into the bonus. Isabel Hass hit both ends of a one-and-one with 11.3 seconds to play, and Crofton missed two tries on the other side before the final buzzer.
"They started hitting shots where they missed shots early on. That brought them back into the game," Stracke said. "We didn't panic. We kept our composure. We came out, and they went to another level for us."
Both teams relied on defense, particularly in the early going.
Crofton was held to just 4 of 16 field goals in the first half, but despite eight first-half turnovers stayed within striking distance thanks to hitting 6 of 8 free throws. The Warriors ended up shooting 38.7% (12 of 31) on the night.
GACC enjoyed a 9 of 24 start that included 3 of 9 from 3-point range. They finished 37.5% (15 of 40) from the field.
"This group is pretty special," GACC coach Jerry Stracke said. "You can tell that by how hard they work on the defensive end, because our defense carries us through most of the games. We struggled a little bit executing and running our offense, but that's a credit to Crofton's defense. That's what they do to teams."
GACC had a chance for a big lead early, getting a Kassidy Kaup putback and Isabel Hass' steal and dish to Livia Hunke for a layup for an 11-6 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter. But the Bluejays missed their next three field goals, including two from point-blank range, before Hunke's 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the quarter.
Crofton went cold in the second quarter, going scoreless for 5 minutes, 15 seconds — and that was enough for GACC to push its lead into double digits. Isabel Hass dished to Sophia Hass for the first field goal of the quarter, and then Hunke's driving layup made the advantage 23-10 with 2:53 left in the half. Brynn Baumert came off the bench to add a 3-pointer to keep the lead at double digits.
"It's so fun playing them because they're giving us a hard push," Steffen said. "They're just a good-working team and we love the competitiveness."
Alexis Folkers, who had a game-high 16 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help spark Crofton in the second half, and the Warriors took leads of 28-26 and 31-29 in that period.
"Good teams are going to shoot themselves out of a slump, and we did that in the third quarter," Losing said. "We built a little excitement by putting some shots in. It probably helped us on the defensive end as well."
Mid-State Conference
Girls championship
Crofton 8 8 17 8 — 41
GACC 16 10 7 13 — 46
CROFTON (18-3): Alexis Folkers 4-6 4-4 16; Jayden Jordan 1-8 2-4 4; Ella Wragge 1-4 2-2 4; Caitlin Guenther 2-5 1-1 5; Ellie Tramp 3-6 1-2 7; Cassie Allen 1-1 0-0 3; Lexi Wiebelhaus 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 12-31 12-15 41.
WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (20-1): Sophia Hass 3-9 3-4 10; Livia Hunke 4-10 1-1 10; Isabel Hass 0-3 2-2 2; Kassidy Kaup 3-6 1-2 7; Kelsy Steffen 4-7 3-4 14; Brynn Baumert 1-3 0-0 3; Taylor Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 15-40 10-13 46.