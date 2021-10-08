WEST POINT - Guardian Angels Central Catholic of West Point is returning to the state softball tournament for the 11th consecutive year after sweeping Raymond Central for the C-3 district crown on Friday, 7-3 and 13-1 in three innings.
"Eleven years in a row. We're pretty proud of that fact," Guardian Angels coach Alan Kreikemeier said. "When I started coaching, I was thinking, if I can get our little school to state one time, and now we're at 11."
It didn't start out well for the defending Class C state champion Bluejays.
Raymond Central starting pitcher Kynzie McFadden retired GACC hitters in order in each of the first three frames.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs, who had dropped an 11-1 decision to the Bluejays in subdistrict play on Monday, came out swinging.
Sierra Springer drove in a run in the top of the third. Then in the fourth, the girls from northern Lancaster County took advantage of two GACC errors to plate two more runs for a 3-0 lead.
"They came back with a whole new energy," Guardian Angels pitcher Kayla Fischer said. "I feel like today, they were more ready to go and that challenged us a little bit."
But the tables began to turn in the bottom of the fourth. Kate Gnad walked and stole second, then scored the Bluejays' first run on a Fischer single.
Brooklyn Steffen - courtesy running for Fisher - later scored on Kiley Pojar's base hit to pull the Bluejays to within one.
"We got through the lineup once and it didn't look good," Kreikemeier said. "But the second time through, they all re-focused and got it going."
The key to the game came in the top of the fifth. Leading 3-2, Raymond Central loaded the bases with one out before Fischer struck out Lizzie Potter swining then got Maddie Peterson to hit a ground ball to third baseman Brynn Baumert who stepped on the bag for a force out to end the threat.
"I knew I had to just keep pitching strikes and my defense would back me up and then our bats would eventually make the adjustments and find gaps," Fischer said.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Leah Jansen walked then advanced on what was meant to be a sacrifice bunt by No. 9 hitter, Shelby Perchal. But, the bunt was so well-executed, Perchal rached firstr on a base hit.
Livia Hunke then singled to drive in Jansen with the tying run and send Perchel to third. Perchel then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Guardian Angels scored three insurance runs in the sixth with the benefit of a hit and taking advantage of two walks and a hit batsman.
Fischer gave up just one hit in the final two innings for the final score of 7-3.
"She's thrown a million pitches. She's been overworked, to be honest, but she's hung in there really well," Kreikemeier said about his ace while holding back tears.
"She's carried us all the way throguh this year. Games we didn't score, she didn't let other teams score."
Fischer pitched the second game as well, but needed only three innings and faced just 11 batters.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays scored four runs in the first, five in the second and four more in the third while pounding out eight hits and taking advantage of three walks, two hit batsmen, two Mustang errors.
Raymond Central's lone run came in the bottom of the third when Rachel Potter hit a line drive down the right-field line. Bluejay right fielder Tori Buss dove for the ball but came up empty.
The ball rolled to the fence as Potter circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
The Mustangs weren't able to muster another run, howerver, and the game ended at 13-1 after three innings due to the 12-run rule.
With the win, Guardian Angels improved to 22-7 on the season while Raymond Central ended its campaign at 18-15.
The win gave the Bluejays a chance to defend their Class C title at the next week's state tournament which runs Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 13-15, at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
All four of the Class C opening-round games will be played beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We've just got to go out there and play our best game and let the chips fall," Fischer said.
Game One
Raymond Central 001 200 0 - 3 5 0
GACC 000 223 x - 7 4 5
WP: Kayla Fischer; LP: Kynzie McFadden.
Game Two
GACC 454 - 13 8 0
Raymond Central 001 - 1 3 3
WP: Kayla Fischer; LP: Kamarin Simmons.
HR: (RC) Rachel Potter; 3B: (GACC) Riley Pojar, Aubrey Kreikemeier; 2B: (GACC) Kate Gnad.