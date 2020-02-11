Guardian Angels rolls over Pender

PENDER – Aftrer trailing at halftime, Guardian Angels Central Catholic spent the second half pounding the ball inside, and scoring points in the paint and at the free throw line on the way to a 58-46 victory over host Pender on Tuesday.
“It was a better second half than first half,” GACC coach Jerry Stracke said. “We had some problems with their press and we turned it over way too many times and we got in panic mode, but I thought in the second half we settled down a little bit more and hit some key shots.”
Guardian Angels opened the game on a 9-2 run before Pender's Faith Morris, Lillie Timm and Zoey Lehmkuhl hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 12-0 run. The Pendragons led 14-11 at the end of one quarter.
Pender led by as many as five in the second period. Ashley Ostrand found Olyvia Nelson underneath for an easy layup with 2:30 left in the half to give the Thurston County girls a 23-18 advantage.
GACC responded with a 4-1 run to end the half. Brenna Rief was fouled in the back court with three seconds remaining and made both of her free throws just before the buzzer to pull the Bluejays to within two at the break, 24-22.
“We had them flustered in the first half,” Pender coach Luke Hoffman said, “and we kind of let off the pedal in the second half.”
During the intermission, Stracke instructed his charges to pass the ball inside to 5-foot-11 center Brandi Doernemann.
The strategy worked well. Doernemann made two baskets and was 4 for 6 from the foul line in the third quarter alone.
“We just wanted to make sure we slowed down on offense,” Stracke said. “With their defense and their pressure, we were going way too fast and that's kind of what they wanted us to do, so we made an effort to slow things down before we passed the ball and were able to see things a little bit better.”
As Pender defenders were forced to help defend in the low post, 3-point shooters Reif and Kate Gnad found open shots from beyond the 19-foot, 9-inch arc as the Bluejays outscored their hosts 21-11 in the third quarter to take a 43-35 lead into the final eight minutes.
Try as they might, the Pendragons could not get over the hump in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back 3s by Lehmkuhl and Claire Felber brought the red and white to within six, but they could get no closer.
Reif, Sophia Hass and Marissa Hunke combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to secure the 12-point win for the Bluejays.
“We made some baskets and had opportunities to get into our press and we didn't,” Hoffman said. “But, they want to fix it and I know they will as we head on here.”
Guardian Angels won the battle of the boards, outrebounding the Pendragons 47-26, while the Bluejays committed 22 turnovers to Pender's 15.
Both teams connected on 16 field goals – Pender had seven 3-pointers to GACC's six – but the Bluejays won the game at the free throw line, hitting 20 of 26 while the Pendragons connected on 7 of 10.
GACC's Rief and Pender's Lehmkuhl both scored 15 points to share game-high honors.
“We just hope to be better each time we step out on the floor and I think we're doing that,” Stracke said. “We learned a lot from the Norfolk Catholic loss (in the semifinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament) and we've still got another week left, so we'll see.”
With the win, the Bluejays improved to 19-3 and will close out the regular season on Thursday at Pierce.
Meanwhile, the Pendragons fell to 15-10 and will spend the rest of the week preparing for the D1-1 subdistrict which is scheduled to begin Monday at West Point.
GACC 11 11 21 15 – 58
Pender 14 10 11 11 – 46
WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (19-3): Sophia Hass 2-8 6-6 10; Livia Hunke 0-1 0-0 0; Marissa Hunke 2-10 5-6 10; Hanna Knobbe 1-2 0-0 3; Kate Gnad 3-8 0-2 8; Brenna Rief 5-11 3-6 15; Leah Jansen 0-1 0-0 0; Brandi Doernemann 3-5 6-8 12; Totals 16-46 20-26 58.
PENDER (15-10): Reese Kneifl 0-2 1-2 1; Caitlyn Heise 0-1 0-0 0; Zoey Lehmkuhl 5-10 2-4 15; Ashley Ostrand 4-15 2-2 10; Faith Morris 3-8 0-0 8; Lillie Timm 1-9 2-2 5; Claire Felber 1-3 0-0 3; Olyvia Nelson 1-2 0-0 2; Jessica Krueger 1-1 0-0 2; Carson Miller 0-2 0-0 0; Totals: 16-53 7-10 46.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: GACC 6 (M. Hunke, Knobbe, Gnad 2, Rief 2); PEN 7 (Lehmkuhl 3, Morris 2, Timm, Felber).