Jerry Stracke

Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Jerry Stracke (back, center) poses with the girls basketball team after notching his 500th win.

 Courtesy photo

There was cause for extra celebration after Class C No. 1-rated Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated Stanton 63-28 on Tuesday in the Class C2, Subdistrict 4 tournament.

The victory was the milestone 500th career win for head coach Jerry Stracke.

“It doesn’t seem like I’ve been coaching that long,” Stracke said.

Stracke now has a career mark of 500-123. He started at Scribner-Snyder in 1993, moved to Beemer in 1995 and took over with the Bluejays in 2002.

During his tenure, GACC has won six state titles and finished as runner-up twice and in third place five times.

With a 23-1 record, the Bluejays once again appear to be among the top teams in Class C2 as postseason play gets underway.

“It’s more of a tribute to the players,” said Stracke about his success. “I’ve had many great players and many great teams. They’ve all been enjoyable.”

Stracke said Guardian Angels has been a perfect fit for him over the past two decades.

“I like the atmosphere and the work ethic of the girls,” he said. “The support of the parents and the school has been wonderful.

“I’ve had great assistant coaches here. You need all of those things to be successful. It’s been great here over the years, and there is no other place where I’d rather coach.”

Stracke’s 500th win was celebrated with a reception with cake and cookies following the conclusion of the game.

He said basketball has continually changed and evolved during his career.

“The teams are a lot better now, and it’s become more of a physical game than a finesse game,” he said. “The players keep getting better and better.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is how much Stracke enjoys coaching.

“I love working with the girls,” he said. “You see them work hard and improve. It’s rewarding to see them reach their goals and have fun. Having fun is an important part of the game.”

Stanton 8 2 10 8 — 28

Guardian Angels CC 21 14 17 11 — 63

STANTON (9-14): Stats not provided.

GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (23-1): Livia Hunke 16; Leah Jansen 7; Isabel Hass 7; Brynn Baumert 6; Sophia Hass 5; Greta Wooldrik 5; Adyson Luebbert 4; Reese Throener 3; Kassidy Kaup 2; Taylor Timmerman 2; Kelsey Steffen 2; Izzy Kreikemeier 2; Jocelynn Skoda 2.

In other news

Plainview takes D-3 title at the wire

Plainview takes D-3 title at the wire

BURWELL — Plainview used bonus points in the finals and a 285-pound win from a freshman in the consolation finals in the last match of the tournament to take the lead over Thayer Central by a single point to win the Class D-3 district title Saturday evening.

Girls C1-7 subdistrict games finish in overtime, buzzer-beater

Girls C1-7 subdistrict games finish in overtime, buzzer-beater

BANCROFT — Basketball fans in attendance at the girls C1-7 subdistrict games were wondering aloud if the second game, between Battle Creek and Pierce, could be as close as the first contest of the evening — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s 46-44 victory on a game-winning layup at t…

Four area teams compete in Class B

Four area teams compete in Class B

Four area teams will be represented at the Class B Nebraska State Individual Wrestling Championships this weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Area teams hope to be in the mix for Class C honors

Area teams hope to be in the mix for Class C honors

With four teams and 18 individuals ranked in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association's final Class C ratings, there are high hopes for several area teams and wrestlers to be in contention for state titles at this week's Nebraska State Wrestling Championships.