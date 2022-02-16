There was cause for extra celebration after Class C No. 1-rated Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated Stanton 63-28 on Tuesday in the Class C2, Subdistrict 4 tournament.
The victory was the milestone 500th career win for head coach Jerry Stracke.
“It doesn’t seem like I’ve been coaching that long,” Stracke said.
Stracke now has a career mark of 500-123. He started at Scribner-Snyder in 1993, moved to Beemer in 1995 and took over with the Bluejays in 2002.
During his tenure, GACC has won six state titles and finished as runner-up twice and in third place five times.
With a 23-1 record, the Bluejays once again appear to be among the top teams in Class C2 as postseason play gets underway.
“It’s more of a tribute to the players,” said Stracke about his success. “I’ve had many great players and many great teams. They’ve all been enjoyable.”
Stracke said Guardian Angels has been a perfect fit for him over the past two decades.
“I like the atmosphere and the work ethic of the girls,” he said. “The support of the parents and the school has been wonderful.
“I’ve had great assistant coaches here. You need all of those things to be successful. It’s been great here over the years, and there is no other place where I’d rather coach.”
Stracke’s 500th win was celebrated with a reception with cake and cookies following the conclusion of the game.
He said basketball has continually changed and evolved during his career.
“The teams are a lot better now, and it’s become more of a physical game than a finesse game,” he said. “The players keep getting better and better.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is how much Stracke enjoys coaching.
“I love working with the girls,” he said. “You see them work hard and improve. It’s rewarding to see them reach their goals and have fun. Having fun is an important part of the game.”
Stanton 8 2 10 8 — 28
Guardian Angels CC 21 14 17 11 — 63
STANTON (9-14): Stats not provided.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (23-1): Livia Hunke 16; Leah Jansen 7; Isabel Hass 7; Brynn Baumert 6; Sophia Hass 5; Greta Wooldrik 5; Adyson Luebbert 4; Reese Throener 3; Kassidy Kaup 2; Taylor Timmerman 2; Kelsey Steffen 2; Izzy Kreikemeier 2; Jocelynn Skoda 2.