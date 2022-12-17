The undefeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls basketball team (5-0) did what it does best, and its best was good enough to earn a convincing 49-26 victory over Norfolk Catholic Saturday afternoon.
The Bluejays’ stingy zone defense–which entered the game allowing just 28 points per game in four previous wins–not only hindered the Knight offense to fewer points than that average, but also produced several offensive opportunities in transition.
That combination, along with nine offensive rebounds were all a balanced GACC attack needed to pull away–outscoring the Knights in every quarter, including a 12-2 third period that turned a 12-point margin into a 22-point advantage to put the game out of reach.
“I thought we executed really well in the offense; I thought we took good shots and made good decisions,” Bluejays coach Jerry Stracke said. “I thought our defense came up big–we do create some turnovers in the half court. We did get some transition baskets, and that’s something we were focusing on.”
A quick start in the form of a 3 by Brynn Baumert, her first of three 3–point baskets, provided GACC with an immediate lead, and a transition layup by Reese Throener increased the margin to 5-0.
Norfolk Catholic responded with baskets by Morgan Miller and Saylor Fischer, but the Bluejays finished out the first period with a 13-6 advantage, and the Knights were forced to play catch-up for the rest of the contest.
Baumert opened–and finished–the second quarter with her other two 3s and, between the two, got scoring help from Throener (four points and an assist) along with Adyson Luebbert (three points) and Jocelynn Skoda (two points).
“I thought early on they really did a good job of crashing the offensive boards, and we didn’t do a good job of keeping those away from them,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We also didn’t read a couple situations where they down-screened and a really good shooter hit three 3s; we had a communication breakdown on those, which is something we still need to work on.”
However, Norfolk Catholic had its best offensive output of the game during that second period, totaling 10 points on 3s by Channatee Robles and Addison Corr, as well as baskets by Fischer and Miller to stay in reach, trailing 28-16 at the halftime break.
But the Knights managed a single field goal, by Kenzie Janssen, in the critical third quarter and, simultaneously, GACC used its transition game to pull away.
“Give Guardian Angels a lot of credit–their defense is not easy to play against, and you can’t simulate it in practice,” Kassmeier said. “We had talked about if they turned us over, live ball, it puts you in a bad spot because you can’t build your defense. When you have a two-point quarter, it’s a killer.”
The Bluejays mounted a 12-2 run which included a steal and a pass ahead to Throener for a layup. Point guard Isabel Hass followed with a kickout pass that assisted a Throener 3 before Janssen’s lone basket for the Knights.
Skoda then scored on a Luebbert assist, while Luebbert added a 3 of her own from the wing and another assist on Skoda’s baby hook inside to finalize the Bluejays’ 40-18 lead through three quarters.
Both teams turned the game over to reserves midway through the final period, maintaining GACC’s margin of victory in the 49-26 win.
The Bluejays featured four players that scored 8 or more points, led by Throener’s 11, followed by Baumert’s 9, with Luebbert and Skoda each contributing 8 points.
“That’s another strength of ours, is balance; they can’t really concentrate and focus on one person,” Stracke said. “We’ve got a lot of good guards, and we have a really good balanced team.”
For the Knights, Robles finished with 5 points while, although eight players scored, only Fischer and Miller reached 4 points.
“We had a couple people do some really nice things tonight,” Kassmeier said. “We just don’t do it on a consistent enough basis.”
Despite the loss, Kassmeier is confident that his Norfolk Catholic squad, now 2-3–as it continues to develop and find roles for players–“will be capable of doing what we want yet, by the end of the year,” and GACC coach Stracke agrees.
“They have a lot of young players, and a lot of talent–they’re going to be good,” Stracke said. “And (Coach Kassmeier) will get them there; they’re going to be tough in the future. I don’t want to play them in the conference tournament, because they’re going to be a different team.”
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13 15 12 9 – 49
Norfolk Catholic 6 10 2 8 – 26
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (5-0): Ava Nixon 0-1 0-0 0, Isabel Hass 0-3 4-4 4, Izzy Kreikemeier 2-4 0-0 5, Adyson Luebbert 3-4 1-1 8, Jocelynn Skoda 4-5 0-0 8, Reese Throener 5-6 0-2 11, Leah Jansen 0-1 0-0 0, Brynn Baumert 3-9 0-0 9, Kelsy Steffen 1-6 0-2 2, Peyton Hutchinson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-40 5-9 49.
Norfolk Catholic (2-3): Kenzie Janssen 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Hoesing 1-1 0-0 3, Addison Corr 1-5 0-0 3, Aubrey Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Channatee Robles 2-4 0-0 5, Hanna Brummer 0-2 0-0 0, Eva Hartzell 0-1 0-0 0, Piper Craig 0-1 1-2 1, Saylor Fischer 2-6 0-0 4, Morgan Miller 2-4 0-0 4, Jacey Wolf 0-2 0-0 0, Sidonia Wattier 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 11-34 1-2 26.