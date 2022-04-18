The Norfolk High baseball team once again saw its own mistakes hinder the opportunity to win games.
This time, in a doubleheader played on Monday evening, the Panthers (2-14) dropped both games to Lincoln Northeast 9-4 and 10-4 after being in contention for several innings in each game.
“It’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel all year,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “It’s growing pains right now. We just have to continue to fight, and we eventually have to start learning from some of these mistakes.”
The Panthers’ best chance to win was in game two, when Norfolk led 2-0 in the fourth inning and, after the Rockets tied it up in the top of the fifth, re-established a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning.
C.J. Hoffman, who doubled in the second inning and was hit by a pitch in the fourth, scored both of Norfolk’s runs for the 2-0 lead. The first came on an RBI by Hudson Waldow and the second on a line drive single to left center by Zach Cordner.
“We did get out of a couple jams when the defense stepped up and made a couple of double plays,” Disch said. “It’s a good sign that we did respond in that situation.”
Waldow gave up just five hits by the Rockets through five innings — although one was a double and another a triple. But he was the victim of an infield hit and two errors by the Norfolk defense in the fifth.
However, the sophomore regrouped after walking back-to-back Northeast batters to load the bases and struck out the Rockets’ Jacob Stroh to limit the damage to a 2-2 tie.
Carter Ramaekers promptly scored Norfolk’s go-ahead run in the fifth on Hoffman’s single to break the tie.
But Northeast blew the game open in the sixth, scoring six runs on two hits — one of those a two-run homer by Tristan Brandt — to lead 8-3 and then closed out any chance of a Norfolk response with a double play.
With Hoffman on the mound in relief of Waldow, Northeast’s Brandt worked an 0-2 count into a leadoff base on balls but, after Hoffman struck out Maxwell Roberts, Jordan Sacks’ sacrifice bunt attempt turned into an infield hit.
Two consecutive Norfolk errors loaded the bases for the Rockets, which — along with two wild pitches, a sacrifice fly and Brandt’s two-run blast — contributed to Northeast’s 8-3 advantage.
“The whole inning starts with a walk,” Disch said. “We’re up 0-2 on the hitter and ended up leading to a walk. Then there’s some things that happen during that inning that just can’t happen, and when you give teams extra chances, they’re going to take advantage of it, and that’s what leads to six-run innings.”
Northeast (7-10) wrapped up its 10-4 win by adding a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to counter the Panthers’ single run in the bottom of the inning.
“We talk about free bases, and if you have an error, that’s a free base,” Disch said. “Errors and walks are the big things that we feel we can control, and we need to get better at that. If we don’t improve those things, we’ll have these same results, but if we do improve those things, we’ll have a chance to win some baseball games.”
Hoffman and Cordner led Norfolk with two hits each, while Easton Sullivan, Devon Bader and Waldow each provided one of the Panthers’ seven hits.
In game one, Northeast’s Cody Bruss struck out 11 batters and allowed just two hits — a double by Jack Schwanebeck and a single by Hoffman — during his 4 1/3 innings of work.
The Panthers scored a pair of runs in both the first (Sullivan and Schwanebeck) and third innings (Sullivan and Hoffman) to keep the game knotted at 4-4 before Northeast spread five runs across the final four innings for the 9-4 victory.
“(Bruss) is a really good pitcher, a left-hander who probably throws in the mid-80s,” Disch said. “We did pretty well with him early, even with two strikes, but he had a really good fifth inning — the last inning that he pitched — that changed the game, gave them momentum.”
Hoffman added a single later in the game to bring the Panthers’ hit total to three in the loss.
“We have to get better at being able to respond when something good doesn’t happen or something bad does happen,” Disch said. “We’re close, but we’re running out of time with three weeks of the season left.
“We just have to keep going and keep fighting. The kids still have positive attitudes. They want to get better. They know what they’ve got to do. It’s just a matter of doing it right now.”
GAME ONE
Lincoln Northeast 202 121 1 — 9 10 4
Norfolk 202 000 0 — 4 3 5
WP: Cody Bruss. LP: Carter Ramaekers. 2B: (N) Jack Schwanebeck. 3B: (LNE) Nathan Brown.
GAME TWO
Lincoln Northeast 000 026 2 — 10 8 1
Norfolk 010 110 1 — 4 7 6
WP: Caden Clapper. LP: C.J. Hoffman. 2B: (LNE) Bruss; (N) Easton Sullivan. 3B: (LNE) Tristan Brandt. HR: (LNE) Brandt.